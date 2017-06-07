LHP Drew Pomeranz threw 123 pitches and won his third straight start by allowing two runs (one earned) and six hits in five innings. He tied the longest winning streak of his career on a night that saw him reach 12 full counts and throw 22 pitches that were fouled off. He has recorded at least seven strikeouts in six of his 11 starts and reached 95 mph a few times Tuesday.

RHP Carson Smith (Tommy John surgery) had his activities postponed because of rain. On Wednesday, he will throw a simulated game and live batting practice.

LHP Brian Johnson, who exited his last start with Triple-A Pawtucket in the second inning because of a calf injury, threw 33 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday. Manager John Farrell said the reports he received from Pawtucket were that Johnson felt good and there was no restriction. Johnson threw a complete game against the Seattle Mariners on May 27 and could still make a start for the Red Sox on Friday in Detroit when the rotation has a vacancy.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) consulted with Dr. James Andrews on Monday. After being examined, the recommendation from Andrews was active rest and rehab. Rodriguez could throw on flat ground in the next few days but the timetable for his return to the mound is unknown as of Tuesday. Despite the unknown timetable, manager John Farrell said he thinks Rodriguez will return at some point this season.

2B Dustin Pedroia (sprained left wrist) took batting practice and took defensive drills on the field before Tuesday's game. He remains on track to return Friday after getting hurt last week in Chicago.

RHP Rick Porcello will start Wednesday night in New York and looks to continue his recent improvement. Although Porcello is 3-7 with a 4.24 ERA this season, the reigning Cy Young Award winner has posted a 3.28 ERA in his last nine starts. He also has lasted at least six innings in 18 straight road starts, which is the longest active streak in the majors. He is 7-6 with a 3.24 ERA in 15 career starts against the Yankees.