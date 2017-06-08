RHP Carson Smith, who underwent Tommy John surgery May 24, 2016, faced live hitters for the first time Wednesday afternoon since getting injured when he faced 2B Dustin Pedroia and OF Andrew Benintendi in a simulated game. He threw about 20 pitches, though neither hitter made any swings. Smith said all his pitches felt fine and manager John Farrell said hitters not swinging gave the Red Sox a better gauge of his release point. Smith's next simulated game will be Saturday, though the Red Sox did not determine if hitters will swing. Farrell also said if Saturday goes well, a rehab assignment could begin sometime next week.

RHP Brian Johnson was named as the starter for Friday's series opener against Detroit when the Red Sox needed a starter. Johnson tweaked his hamstring in his last start with Triple-A Pawtucket but felt good in his bullpen session Tuesday. Johnson last pitched May 27 when he threw a complete game against the Seattle Mariners. "If he keeps throwing shutouts it'll be great. Brian comes to us with a little momentum and confidence after the game against Seattle," Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) made throws from 120 feet during a long toss session, doing so less than a week after initially getting injured in Baltimore. Manager John Farrell said the long toss went well. The Red Sox also were encouraged by the fact Rodriguez's stride looked like how it looks in games.

2B Dustin Pedroia (left wrist sprain) still is on track to be activated Friday. He continued his rehab Wednesday by facing RHP Carson Smith in a simulated game, though Pedroia did not actually swing the bat against Smith.

RHP Rick Porcello fell to 3-8 after allowing six runs (five earned) and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings Wednesday. It was his third straight loss, though the Red Sox have scored twice in those outings. He allowed home runs to SS Didi Gregorius on his changeup and 1B Chris Carter on his fastball. It marked the second time Porcello allowed multiple homers this season. Porcello leads the majors with 104 hits allowed and Wednesday was the eighth time he allowed at least eight hits.