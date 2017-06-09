2B Josh Rutledge went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Thursday and will resume being a reserve infielder when 2B Dustin Pedroia is activated from the disabled list. Rutledge is hitting .250 in 26 games this season.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) had another encouraging day Thursday when he played catch without difficulty. On Wednesday, he made throws from 120 feet in a long toss session. Rodriguez was injured last Friday when he fell down the bullpen steps in Baltimore and this development is viewed as "pretty good advancement," according to manager John Farrell.

2B Dustin Pedroia (left wrist sprain) took early batting practice in the hitting cage Thursday and remains scheduled to be activated from the disabled list Friday against Detroit. Manager John Farrell said Pedroia cleared all "physical markers" in his recovery work, which included seeing live pitching from RHP Carson Smith, who is rehabbing from last year's Tommy John surgery.

LHP David Price made his third start since returning from a strained left elbow and allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings Thursday. Manager John Farrell said Price pitched with a small blister on his ring finger but did not think it impacted his outing. Before the game, his heated conversation with a Boston media member following Wednesday's game was a main topic. Manager John Farrell was giving his postgame comments in his cramped office while Price was discussing his issues with the reporter. "There will be follow-up, yeah," Farrell said. "Again, we would like all of our players to deal with you all, the media, with respect. I can't say he was not disrespectful. Granted, there was an emotional conversation that took place last night. That will be talked about with him." After Farrell's comments, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez tweeted the following: "I think Price need to realize that who he in Boston is going to draw attention. He just has to keep his answers honest with the media." Price also continued to struggle against the Yankees after allowing at least five earned runs for the fifth time in six starts against them since joining Boston last season.