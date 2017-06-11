1B Mitch Moreland delivered the go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning and had three RBIs against the Tigers on Saturday. He became the first player to double in six straight games against the Tigers since Grady Sizemore did so in 2006. Moreland has five RBIs over his last two games.

LHP Chris Sale earned his first win in six head-to-head matchups with Tigers RHP Justin Verlander on Saturday. Sale (8-2) allowed three runs, nine hits and no walks while striking out seven in seven innings. "That's a tough team over there. I've seen quite a bit of them," Sale said, referring to his days facing the Tigers in the American League Central division with the White Sox. "They've given me some fits over the years. ... Teams like that, it's nice to kind of get over the hump."

RHP Carson Smith (Tommy John recovery) threw 25 pitches off the Fenway Park mound before Saturday's game. "He's progressing towards games," manager John Farrell said. Farrell said Smith will be re-evaluated after a normal work day Sunday, but did not have a timetable for his return. Smith began the season on the disabled list and has not pitched since last May 14.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) threw long toss out to 130-140 feet on flat ground Saturday. "He's made ... very good progress in the days since being examined," manager John Farrell said. Farrell noted the team is approaching Rodriguez's recovery in "five-day work increments" and will map out increases in physical activity after Sunday. Farrell hopes Rodriguez will be able to return "in the coming days."