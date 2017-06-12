LHP Drew Pomeranz snapped a career-best three-start winning streak Sunday against the Tigers, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. The southpaw had posted a 2.00 ERA during his personal winning streak. "It's a matter of just more consistent execution," manager John Farrell said of Pomeranz. "I don't have anything else today but that. He's shown the ability to do it."

RHP Carson Smith (Tommy John recovery) is scheduled to face live hitting on the mound Tuesday, Red Sox manager John Farrell said Sunday. Smith threw 25 pitches off the Fenway Park mound Saturday. He has not pitched since May 14, 2016.

SS Xander Bogaerts had a nice night with the glove Sunday against the Tigers. Bogaerts made three highlight-reel snags to record 6-3 outs over the first three innings, but committed a throwing error in the fifth. His hot hand didn't carry over to the plate, where he went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

RHP Rick Porcello is in search of a turnaround Monday against the Phillies. Porcello (3-8, 4.46 ERA) leads the AL in hits allowed (104) and has lost three consecutive starts. "The peripheral numbers are equal to (and) in some cases even better than a year ago, except the hits allowed," manager John Farrell said. Porcello is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies and 17-8 with a 4.07 ERA in 34 interleague games (32 starts). Howie Kendrick is a .286 hitter (8-for-28) with nine RBIs and nine strikeouts in his career versus Porcello. Daniel Nava is 4-for-9 (.444) with an RBI against him.