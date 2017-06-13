LF Andrew Benintendi hit a solo homer and then stroked an RBI single his first two times up Monday night. It was his 17th multi-hit game of the season and he has four homers in his last seven games. He has five RBIs in his last two games and picked up the third assist of the season and his career.

RHP Tanner Hauck was selected by the Red Sox with the 24th pick of the draft Monday night. The hard-throwing Hauck, who has hit 98 mph on the gun and usually throws between 92 and 96, was 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA for the University of Missouri this season -- striking out 95 and walking 24 in 24 2/3 innings. From the Red Sox release, "Houck set the Missouri program record for career innings pitched by a three-year player and recorded the fourth-most strikeouts in school history, trailing only the Minnesota Twins' Kyle Gibson (304) for the program's most strikeouts by a three-year player.

1B Mitch Moreland had two more hits to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is 11-for-27 (.407) with seven runs scored during the streak and is batting .342 with six homers, 19 RBIs and 17 runs scored in his last 22 games.

SS Xander Bogaerts has had a tough couple of games offensively, going 0-for-10 with five strikeouts and a double play.

RF Mookie Betts doubled his first three times up and then led off the seventh inning with a single Monday night, finishing 4-for-5 with an intentional walk and two fine fielding plays to contribute to the win. It was his third four-hit game of the season and the three doubles were a career high. He leads the American League with 46 doubles (22 this season) since the start of 2016 and leads the AL with seven multi-extra-base hit games.

DH Hanley Ramirez hit a long home run -- his ninth homer of the season, tied for the team lead and also tying the game in the eighth inning. He has 10 homers in his last 21 games against the Phillies and has reached base in his last 22 home games, the longest active American League streak.

RHP Rick Porcello, who came in having allowed more hits (104) than any pitcher in baseball, gave up 10 more, along with five runs, in six innings at Fenway Park Monday night. Last year, he was 7-2 with a 3.81 ERA, while allowing 72 hits through June 12. Through Monday, his ERA is 4.67 and he has allowed a major league-worst 114 hits; his record stands at 3-9 (he was 22-4 in 2016). Hitters are batting .401 off him on balls put in play, but he avoided his ninth loss of the season when Hanley Ramirez tied the game 5-5 in the eighth inning. Porcello heard boos during a four-run fourth inning but didn't give up another run until after his team tied the game 4-4. "He's not all the way there yet, obviously with the number of hits he surrendered here tonight," said manager John Farrell. "But while he's working at it to get back to being a little bit more refined, we picked him up offensively here tonight."

LHP David Price makes his first home start of the season -- and his first since his obscenity laced tirade aimed at the media in New York last week. Price was hammered by the Yankees a night after the outburst, and met with manager John Farrell when the team got back into Boston. He is 1-1 this season and also 1-1 against the Phillies lifetime. He was 9-3 with a 4.11 ERA at Fenway last year and is 15-4 with a 3.26 lifetime at Fenway.

3B Pablo Sandoval, struggling both offensively and defensively, sat against a right-handed pitcher for the second straight game Monday night. He is in slumps of 0-for-13 and 2-for-23. "We've got a string of four right-handers (in a row) coming up (against them). Pablo will be on the field," manager John Farrell said before Monday night's game. Sandoval pinch hit in the eighth inning and flied out to right, hearing a smattering of boos. He then made a diving play to start the ninth inning but booted a grounder with two out, but singled opening the bottom of the 11th -- leading to the winning run.