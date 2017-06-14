LF Andrew Benintendi had the first walk-off hit of his major league career and also drew a bases loaded walk, had a double and threw Howie Kendrick out at the plate with the potential go-ahead run in the eighth inning. "Let's get on the road. We've played some long games on consecutive days," he said of his team, which has played three straight four-hour games for the first time in franchise history.

RHP Carson Smith, completing his road back from Tommy John surgery, is slated to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Pawtucket this week.

RHP Tyler Thornburg, who has yet to pitch this season after being acquired in a trade for 3B Travis Shaw, has again been shut down because of his right shoulder injury.

LHP Brian Johnson makes his fourth major league start this season when the four-game "series" with the Phillies shifts to Philadelphia Wednesday night. Johnson's first three 2017 starts came after he was recalled from Triple-A but he has stayed with the big club since his last outing. He is 2-0 with a 3.44 ERA in his three major league starts this season.

DH Hanley Ramirez won't start either of the games in Philadelphia, with Mitch Moreland starting both against the right-handed starters being thrown by the Phillies. He went 0-for-4 with a double play grounder and strikeout and was hit by a pitch Tuesday and was 1-for-9 with a game-tying, eighth-inning homer in the two home games against the Phillies.

2B Dustin Pedroia had two more hits and has eight hits and five runs scored in the last four games. Asked about Pedroia's return from the disabled list and the impact on the team, manager John Farrell said, "Major. He's hitting from a much stronger base. He's driving the ball with more consistency. In a good place. The discomfort that he felt after the collision in Chicago ... back on track."

LHP David Price, pitching for the first time at Fenway Park since last week's obscenity filled tirade aimed at the media in New York, allowed four hits and three runs in six innings and didn't get a decision in his third start of the season Tuesday night. He threw only six pitches in the first inning but labored through a long second inning and finished with 103 - allowing the tying run to score in the second inning. He walked four and struck out six. "The second and third innings, the lack of command in those two innings cost him a high number of pitches, probably cut his night short," said manager John Farrell. "He's coming off a work week where he was unable to throw his bullpen because of the blister that was there. I thought he got better as the night went along, but uncharacteristic to see the walks he issued."