RHP Hector Velasquez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. He picked up his first win of his MLB career Wednesday, coming in for a key long relief spot after Brian Johnson left his start in the third inning with shoulder discomfort. Velasquez threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out two.

LHP Chris Sale will be going for his fifth win in a row Thursday as he starts the final of a two-game series in Philadelphia. Sale (8-2, 2.97 ERA) hasn't taken a loss since April 27, at which point he was 1-2. Sale has come away victorious in all but one start since despite a 4.22 ERA during that span. The five-time All-Star, who's spent his entire career in the American League, has only faced the Phillies once before, taking a loss while giving up six runs (all earned) on seven hits in four innings last September.

2B Deven Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket when the club recalled RHP Hector Velazquez. In 83 at-bats with the Red Sox this year, Marrero had 13 hits (.157) and 11 RBIs.

LHP Brian Johnson cruised early in his Wednesday night start against the Phillies, needing only 23 pitches to get through two innings, but he didn't make it out of the third. Johnson, making his fourth major league start of the season, gave up three runs, including a two-run homer by Aaron Altherr, on four hits before departing with "left shoulder discomfort" with two outs in the inning. "He felt some increasing stiffness and the inability to get loose with each successive inning here tonight until in the third inning he had to come out. Hopefully we caught it early enough so it isn't a severe situation."

SS Xander Bogaerts provided some early pop Wednesday, driving in runners in the first and second innings with a pair of RBI hits. For the game, he went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to raise his average to .325.

RF Mookie Betts had a personal offensive explosion Wednesday night, going 4-for-5 with four runs scored and three RBIs, and hitting two solo home runs in a 7-3 victory over Philadelphia. It's the eighth multi-home-run game of Betts' career and first since last August. It's also his eighth career four-hit game, the last of which came Monday. He also added his league-leading 23rd double as he fell a triple short of the cycle. "I'm just putting a lot of work in, just trying to trust my ability and trust the work that I've put in," he said. "Seeing a couple balls fall in gives some confidence, and we go from there."