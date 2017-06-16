1B Mitch Moreland has a fractured big toe but plans to play through the injury. Moreland was back in the lineup Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's game. He was 1-for-4 in Boston's 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. In June, Moreland is hitting 14-for-44 with three homers and eight RBIs.

LHP Chris Sale picked up his first loss since April 27 on Thursday in a 1-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies despite pitching a complete game. Sale struck out 10 batters and allowed four hits and one run in eight innings. It was his 44th career double-digit game and ninth of the season. He leads the majors with 136 strikeouts.

LHP Drew Pomeranz makes his 11th career start against the Astros on Friday as Boston begins a three-game series in Houston. Pomeranz is 6-4 with a 4.48 ERA in 12 starts this season. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in an 8-3 loss to Detroit on Sunday. He's 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA in 10 career games (five starts) against Houston. Current Astros are hitting .259 off him with two home runs and eight RBIs.

RHP Carson Smith, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw a simulated inning Thursday in Philadelphia and then headed back to Boston. A rehab assignment is up next for Smith, 27, who hasn't pitched since May 2016. He underwent surgery May 24, 2016.

RHP Tyler Thornburg is out for the season because of thoracic outlet syndrome. He's expected to undergo surgery Friday. Thornburg is expected to be ready for the 2018 season. Boston acquired Thornburg in the offseason from Milwaukee. He did not pitch in 2017.

LHP Brian Johnson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. RHP Austin Maddox was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket in the wake of the injury to Johnson, who exited Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after 2 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old Johnson, who owns a 2-0 mark with a 4.29 ERA this season, allowed three earned runs on four hits versus the Phillies.

LHP Roenis Elias was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Thursday. The 28-year-old began the season on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain before making one rehab start for Class A Salem on May 7.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez threw a bullpen session Thursday. Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 2 because of a right knee injury. It's unclear when Rodriguez will begin a rehab assignment.