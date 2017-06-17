1B Mitch Moreland extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single in the third inning. He is batting .375 (15-for-40) during the streak, the second-longest behind SS Xander Bogaerts by a Boston player this season. Moreland is one shy of his career-best streak of 11 games, done twice in 2015.

RHP Carson Smith had his scheduled rehab assignment for Sunday pushed back due to shoulder inflammation. Smith tossed a simulated inning earlier this week and was set to report to Triple-A Pawtucket for his first game since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.

RHP Joe Kelly extended his career-long scoreless appearance streak to 17 games by allowing one hit and one walk over 2/3 scoreless innings. Kelly earned the win in relief and has a 15-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the majors.

RF Mookie Betts extended his hitting streak against Houston to 13 games with a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning off Astros RHP Will Harris. Betts is batting .373 (22-for-59) with two homers and 14 RBIs during the streak. Betts also has nine extra-base hits in his last nine games while 11 of his 12 homers have come on the road. His 22 extra-base hits on the road lead the American League.