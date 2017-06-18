RHP Austin Maddox made his major league debut, retiring all three batters he faced in the seventh inning. Maddox became the first Boston reliever to not allow a baserunner with at least one inning of work in his debut since LHP Edwin Escobar on Aug. 27, 2014 against the Blue Jays.

DH Chris Young hit his third home run of the season in the fifth inning, and of his 181 career homers, 11 have come in his hometown of Houston. Young is batting .380 (46-for-121) with a 1.144 OPS over 31 career games at Minute Maid Park, and his average ranks third among opponents at the venue.

2B Dustin Pedroia finished 1-for-4 with a single and owns a .398 (49-for-123) career average against the Astros. He ranks first among all major leaguers with at least 100 at-bats against Houston. Pedroia has hit safely in 18 of 19 games at Minute Maid Park.

RHP Rick Porcello worked six innings, extending his streak of consecutive road starts with at least six innings pitched to a major league-leading 20. His is the longest such streak by an American League pitcher since Tigers RHP Justin Verlander made 34 consecutive road starts of at least six innings pitched from Aug. 27, 2011-July 26, 2012.