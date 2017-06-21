1B Sam Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, where he was hitting .267 in 44 games. In his first stint with Boston, he hit .471 (8-for-17) with six runs. He went 1-for-5 with a double and scored a run Tuesday.

RHP Austin Maddox was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after working a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday in his second big league appearance. He was a third-round pick in the 2013 draft. With Maddox's demotion, the Red Sox have a seven-man bullpen.

LHP Chris Sale struck out 10 Royals, hiking his big league-leading total to 146. He has recorded at least nine strikeouts in eight straight road starts, matching Randy Johnson's streak in 1994 for the longest such streak in a season since 1913. It was his 45th career double-figure strikeout game.

3B Deven Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket for his third big league stint this season. He made 18 consecutive starts at third from May 13-June 1 and will likely get the bulk of the playing time there with Pablo Sandoval on the disabled list. Marrero went 2-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly in the 8-3 victory Tuesday.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez appears to be close to going out on a rehab assignment. He has been on the disabled list since June 2 with a right knee subluxation. He was on the field Tuesday. "He initiated some change of direction work today," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He ran some stadiums (steps). He did some PFP (pitchers fielding practice) with some light ground ball work. He'll throw another a bullpen tomorrow. The advancement on change of direction and the added intensity of the running is kind of the final stage. He'll throw live to hitters Saturday and probably toward the middle or latter part of next week we'd like to get him in a (minor league) game on a rehab assignment, where that is is to be determined. But I think it's important to Eddie to have some added self confidence in a game setting. He's not been in a game for some time now."

2B Dustin Pedroia was not in the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the ribs by a pitch Sunday in Houston. "He's a little bit better today," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He tried to swing earlier in the cage. And there's still restriction because of the swelling and soreness that was there. I wouldn't completely rule out tomorrow, but we still need another full day of recovery and treatment today." Farrell acknowledged the swing is the last thing that needs to come around with no pain. "Just because the force that needs to be generated," Farrell said. "He's still sore."

3B Pablo Sandoval was placed on the 10-day disabled list with an ear infection. He is hitting .212 with six extra-base hits in 99 at-bats. "He had a difficult time just getting through last night's game with what he's dealing with," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "It's a tentative situation with Pedi (Dustin Pedroia) and Mitch (Moreland) is going to be managed because of the toe situation there. I felt like we needed to give this a few days to clear up. It was an elevated fever last night as the game went along. He was not going to be available today the way last night unfolded. So the move to put him on the disabled list is here. This has been two or three days in the making. It just progressed and worsened last night."