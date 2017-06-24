RHP Hector Velazquez was optioned to Pawtucket after Friday night's game. He is 1-1 in three games, two starts, in his two stints with the Red Sox this season.

RHP Doug Fister, who opted out of his minor league deal with the Angels this week, was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox from Los Angeles and will start against the Angels in the series finale Sunday. The veteran, reunited with Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski, pitched 15 2/3 innings and had a 4.02 ERA with Salt Lake. He is 77-76 with a 3.60 ERA pitching for four major league teams. Fister will become the 10th starter used by the Red Sox this season. "What I saw made me think he's going to be a tough guy to beat on Sunday," Angels RHP Huston Street, who had been rehabbing while Fister was at Salt Lake, told the Providence Journal. Said Dombrowski: "It gives us an established, winning pitcher who's been through postseason play, been through a pennant race."

RHP Carson Smith, coming back from Tommy John surgery, has been told to rest for the weekend. He will be re-evaluated Monday.

-C Sandy Leon hit a two-run homer and two-run double in Friday night's win. It was his second four-RBI game of the season and the fourth of his career. He also had a single, tying his season high of three hits. "We got a good team," said Leon. "I think we were going to just get a win for David (Ortiz) today. He deserved that."

INF Josh Rutledge was a late scratch Friday night with a sore hip that has been a recurring problem.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, on the disabled list with right knee subluxation, will face hitters Saturday and the team hopes he can return before the All-Star break.

3B Jhonny Peralta, released by the St. Louis Cardinals, signed with the Red Sox and will report to Triple-A Pawtucket. He could become an answer to the team's ongoing problem at the position.

DH Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, the 250th home run of his career. It was his 19th career full-count homer, his first of the season. Ramirez has reached safely in his last 24 home games, the longest active streak in the American League and second-longest in the AL this season.

2B Dustin Pedroia, who missed the three games in Kansas City after getting hit in the back with a pitch in Houston last Sunday, was a late addition to the starting lineup with Josh Rutledge nursing a sore hip. He walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, but then grounded out three straight times. He also spoke in the pregame David Ortiz ceremony. "It was a special night," said Pedroia, who represented the 2017 team. "Obviously he means a lot to us and the city ... he played with a lot of guys and he affected them in a major way." Pedroia was the final speaker before Ortiz, noting Ortiz was "family." Ortiz, dabbing tears, then said, "The little guy made me cry."

RHP Rick Porcello avoided becoming the first 10-game loser in the major leagues, improving to 4-9 with 6 1/3 innings of solid work in Friday night's win over the Angels. It was his first win in six starts since May 23. He had allowed just one run on five hits before giving up three straight extra-base hits with one out in the seventh, ending his night, but he notched his ninth straight start of at least six innings. "It was, to me, vintage Rick Porcello," manager John Farrell said. "The sink had returned to his two-seamer and it's a tribute to the work that he continues to do."

LHP David Price makes his sixth start of the season against the Angels on Saturday night. Price is 2-1 with a 5.14 ERA but has allowed 12 earned runs on 20 hits in going 1-1 over his last three. He is 5-5 with a 3.26 ERA lifetime against Los Angeles but has worked six-plus innings in each of his last eight starts against the Angels -- going 4-3 with a 2.39 ERA over that span.