2 months ago
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
June 25, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 2 months ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

3 Min Read

RHP Hector Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. Velazquez (1-1, 5.27 ERA) tossed 5 1/3 two-run innings in a no-decision last Monday against the Royals, allowing five hits and striking out three.

INF Tzu-Wei Lin was selected from Double-A Portland and made his major league debut in Saturday's game against the Angels. Lin entered as a pinch runner in the ninth inning. The 23-year-old hit .302 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 games with Portland this season.

RHP Doug Fister was added to the 25-man roster ahead of his season debut and first start with the Red Sox on Sunday against the Angels. The 33-year-old veteran right-hander signed with the Angels in May, but failed to crack the starting rotation and opted for free agency last Wednesday. Before joining the Red Sox, Fister went 1-0 with a 4.02 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Salt Lake this season. He is 3-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 12 career starts against the Angels. At Fenway Park, he is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA in four prior starts.

1B Mitch Moreland clubbed his 10th home run of the season Saturday against the Angels. Moreland tied the game at 1-1 with an estimated 418-foot solo blast to center field in the second inning. He had just one hit in 20 previous at bats and finished the game 1-for-4 with a strikeout.

INF Josh Rutledge (concussion) was placed on the seven-day disabled list Saturday. Rutledge was scheduled to be in the lineup at second base for Friday's game against the Angels but was a late scratch. MLB.com reported at the time that Rutledge was scratched wth left hip soreness.

INF/OF Brock Holt (vertigo) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday to make room for INF Tzu-Wei Lin on the 40-man roster. Holt has been on the disabled list since April 21 and has missed the last 58 games.

LHP David Price was a hard-luck loser Saturday against the Angels, tossing six three-run innings (two earned) on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in six innings. "Felt good. Just I didn't make enough big pitches when I needed to," Price said after notching his third consecutive quality start.

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.