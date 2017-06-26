FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
What will Kim do next?
June 27, 2017 / 2:25 AM / 2 months ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Craig Kimbrel gave up a ninth-inning run to the Angels Sunday in a non-save situation. It was the first run he has allowed at Fenway Park this season, snapping a string of 16 scoreless home appearances, the longest by a Red Sox pitcher to begin a season since 1913. It was Kimbrel's first appearance since June 18.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his 10th home run of the season and 50th of his career on Sunday. In his last 25 games he is batting .356, going 31-for-87, raising his overall average to .269. In eight home games in June he is hitting .429, going 12-for-28.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, on the disabled list since June 2 with a right knee subluxation, is expected to make his first rehab start Thursday with Double-A Portland. He is expected to throw about 75-80 pitches. manager John Farrell said.

LHP David Price developed a cracked fingernail on the middle finger of his throwing hand during Saturday's loss to the Angels. Manager John Farrell expects Price to make his next scheduled start.

