SS Xander Bogaerts drove in the Red Sox's lone run in Wednesday's game against the Twins. Batting with one out and the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Bogaerts pushed a run across with his 6-3 groundout. It was his 35th RBI of the season and his 12th in the seventh inning or later in 2017. He finished the game 1-for-5 with two strikeouts.

DH Hanley Ramirez (left knee soreness) was not in the lineup for a third straight day for Wednesday's game against the Twins. Ramirez was hit in the knee by a pitch during Sunday's game against the Angels but stayed in the game. He went through a full work day before Wednesday's game and is "feeling improved," manager John Farrell said. Ramirez does not sound eager to return quickly, tellingMLB.com "I think the second half (of the season) is coming and I'm ready for that."

RHP Rick Porcello failed to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, allowing four runs over six innings in Wednesday's start against the Twins. Porcello (4-10, 5.06 ERA) gave up six hits and two walks while striking out six. Six innings, four runs. It's not like they're beating the cover off the ball. It's just a couple things here and there that I got to clean up," Porcello said.

LHP David Price will not let a cracked fingernail keep him from starting Thursday against theTwins. Price (2-2, 4.76 ERA) left last Saturday's start against the Angels after six three-run innings (two earned runs) with a cracked middle fingernail. He gave up six hits and a walk while striking out five in a loss. Price is 9-3 with a 2.43 ERA in 16 outings (15 starts) against the Twins in his career and has won five straight decisions against the team with a 1.84 ERA in six starts over that stretch. Brian Dozier (6-for-33, two HR, five RBIs) and Joe Mauer (6-for-34, 2 RBIs) have had prior success against Price.