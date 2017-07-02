LHP Chris Sale struck out 11 over seven innings Saturday in the 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. He has struck out 10 or more in 11 starts this season and 11 or more five times. He has pitched seven or more innings in 13 of his 17 starts this season. His season best for strikeouts was 13 on April 20, also at the Rogers Centre, when he pitched eight innings and did not factor in the decision.

LHP Drew Pomeranz (7-4, 3.81 ERA) will be trying to make it two wins in a row Sunday when he starts the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. He has a 2.66 ERA over his past eight starts and has 50 strikeouts and 11 walks over 44 innings during that span. In his past five starts, he is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Blue Jays.

C Sandy Leon singled in the sixth inning Saturday to extend his hit streak to five games. He went 2-for-4 in the 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays and during his streak is 9-for-20 with a home run and six RBIs.

INF Deven Marrero extended his hit streak to five games with a single in the second inning of the 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. He was 2-for-4 on Saturday after going 2-for-4 with three RBIs on Friday, the first time in his career he has had back-to-back multi-hit games. During his streak, he is batting 7-for-17 with five RBIs, four runs and two doubles.

UT Brock Holt began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run double in the first inning Saturday and extended his hit streak to five games. He is batting 9-for-22 with four doubles and three RBIs and three RBIs on his streak.

RF Mookie Betts walked three times and stole two bases Saturday in the 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. It is the second time this season that he has walked three times in a game and the second time this season in which he has stolen two bases in a game, both against Toronto. He was 0-for-2 in the game to end his hit streak at five games. He was 9-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs in that span.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) will make his next rehabilitation assignment start Tuesday for Triple-A Pawtucket at Rochester. He pitched three innings Thursday for Double-A Portland, allowing five earned runs on nine hits. He has been on the disabled list since June 2.

DH Hanley Ramirez doubled in the first inning Saturday to extend his hit streak to six games. He was 3-for-5 in the 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays and is 9-for-25 with two home runs, four doubles and four RBIs during that span.