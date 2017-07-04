LHP Chris Sale is deserving of being the starting pitcher for the AL in the All-Star Game, his manager said on Monday. "I think Chris' performance speaks for itself. (The game) will be right on line for his fifth day," Boston manager John Farrell said. "It's not like he's starting Saturday or Sunday. He'll be available to pitch. Where he lines him up remains to be seen." Farrell said he had not yet spoken the American League manager Terry Francona.

RHP Carson Smith, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2016, has restarted the early phases of a throwing program in Fort Myers, Fla., though he has not gone on a mound yet. The Red Sox shut him down in June after he sustained inflammation in his shoulder during a simulated game. Boston is hopeful Smith can return and contribute out of the bullpen this season.

SS Xander Bogaerts sat out a second straight game on Monday with groin tightness, said manager John Farrell, who added that he expected his shortstop to be back in the lineup on Tuesday. Farrell said Bogaerts took swings in the indoor cages and did some agility work. "While it is improved, there is still some tightness in there," Farrell added Monday. "I don't want to take a chance with this. As much as it has improved today, there's a good chance he'll be in the lineup tomorrow." Bogaerts is one of five vying for the final spot on the AL All-Star Game roster.

RF Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two runs on Monday -- including the last of two in the Red Sox's 11th-inning rally at Texas -- will start for the American League in the All-Star Game in place of injured Angels CF Mike Trout. Betts, who received the fourth-most votes among AL outfielders, was selected AL Player of the Week after his eight-RBI day on Sunday. Betts has a major-league-leading 28 doubles along with 15 homers and 51 RBIs. "He might be the best defensive right fielder in the game," Boston manager John Farrell said.

DH Hanley Ramirez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a base hit in the Red Sox's 7-5 victory over Texas on Monday. After going 1-for-6 in the win, Ramirez is batting .361 with four doubles and three home runs during the streak. He snapped a run of at least one extra-base hit in four straight games.

RHP Rick Porcello took a no-decision in Boston's 7-5 victory over Texas on Monday. He limited the Rangers to three runs on three hits and three walks over 6 1/3 innings and 110 pitches. Porcello gave up solo home runs to Rougned Odor in the fourth and Carlos Gomez in the seventh. Said manager John Farrell: "That was one of the better games that he's pitched in a while."