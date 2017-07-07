LHP Chris Sale struck out 12 -- as he did in each of his first two starts against the Rays -- but gave up seven hits and took the loss for only the second time in his last nine starts. Sale gave up more than three runs for the first time since May, with all four hits he allowed going for extra bases in a rare lapse before the All-Star Game.

3B Deven Marrero had a sacrifice fly filling in after Xander Bogaerts left the game in the first inning. He also had a defensive miscue, as a hard line drive to his backhand went under his glove for a double to set up a two-run homer in Tampa Bay's 4-1 win. Marrero went 1-for-2 to raise his season average to .214.

LHP Brian Johnson (shoulder impingement) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Johnson, who was 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA in four starts this season with Boston, went on the DL on May 15.

SS Xander Bogaerts left the game in the first inning after he was hit by a pitch at the base of his right hand. Bogaerts stayed in as a runner but said he couldn't throw without pain, so he was replaced in the bottom of the inning. X-rays were negative and he said he'll see how he feels Friday morning, but is officially day-to-day.

2B Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-4, a night after he was pulled early to rest what John Farrell called a "cranky" knee. Pedroia had two of Boston's five hits and raise his season average back to .300.