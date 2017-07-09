LF Brock Holt was sent to Triple-A Pawtucket on a rehab assignment. Holt has been dealing with concussion symptoms and played in just six games for the Red Sox so far this season.

SS Xander Bogaerts was back in the lineup on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays after missing most of two games with a hand injury. He left in the first inning Thursday after he was hit by a pitch on the hand but was back in the lineup and had a single in the first inning, one of two Boston hits in the first eight innings.

DH Hanley Ramirez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, including a key one with runners at second and third and one out in the ninth inning on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ramirez had the team's first at-bat of the game with runners in scoring position but couldn't take advantage of the opportunity.

OF Chris Young popped out to end the game Saturday with the bases loaded after the Rays had intentionally walked the bases loaded to get to him. The Red Sox's only at-bats with runners in scoring position were their final two at-bats of the night, but Young couldn't take advantage of the opportunity.

RHP Rick Porcello pitched a complete game and gave up only one run but took the hard-luck loss on Saturday after he was outdueled by Tampa Bay's Alex Cobb. Porcello struck out seven batters without a walk and got the Rays to go 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, his only blemish a sacrifice fly after two singles in the second inning.