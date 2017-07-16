1B Mitch Moreland drove in the Red Sox's lone run in Saturday's win vs. the Yankees. Moreland came to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the third and drove a ball to center field for a sacrifice fly. He finished 0-for-6 with two strikeouts.

LHP Chris Sale tied a season high with 13 strikeouts and pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Saturday's no-decision vs. the Yankees. Sale (11-4, 2.59 ERA) allowed just three hits and walked two before being relieved by closer Craig Kimbrel in the eighth. Sale became the first Red Sox pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 2003 with multiple 10-plus strikeout games against the Yankees in a single season. "I like attacking hitters. I don't giving people free stuff," Sale said afterwards.

RHP Joe Kelly was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Kelly's injury was somewhat of a surprise as it was announced shortly before Saturday's game against the Yankees. Kelly (3-1, 1.49 ERA) last pitched July 9 vs. the host Rays, blowing a save and taking his only loss after allowing two runs on one hit, a home run, and a walk in 1 2/3 innings.

RHP Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take the place of injured RHP Joe Kelly on Saturday. Workman (0-0, 3.38 REA) was scheduled to be the 26th man for the second game of the Red Sox's doubleheader against the Yankees on Sunday before Kelly's injury. He worked a scoreless inning in Saturday's 16-inning game, issuing a walk and striking out one. Workman last pitched June 8 against the Yankees, pitching 2 1/3 two-run innings with two strikeouts.

RHP Blaine Boyer left Saturday's game against the Yankees in the 13th inning with right elbow tightness. Boyer (1-1, 3.00 ERA) pitched one scoreless frame with a walk before departing.

RHP Rick Porcello looks to put a poor first half behind him when he faces the Yankees in game one of Sunday's doubleheader. Porcello (4-11, 4.75 ERA) tossed eight one-run innings in a hard-luck loss vs. the Rays in his last start before the All-Star break on July 8, giving up six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. Porcello is 7-7 with a 3.47 ERA in 16 career starts vs. the Yankees. Jacoby Ellsbury has hit him well, going 12-for-34 (.353) with four solo homers lifetime opposite Porcello.

LHP David Price gets the ball for the finale of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Price (4-2, 3.91 ERA) made nine first-half starts after beginning the season on the disabled list. He finished with a quality start, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in a six-inning no-decision vs. the Rays on July 9. Price is 14-11 with a 4.69 ERA in 37 games (36 starts) vs. the Yankees. Gary Sanchez is 4-for-9 with four homers and nine career RBIs opposite Price.