RHP Ben Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. Taylor, who was on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, worked a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to seal a 5-1 win over Toronto.

RHP Hector Velazquez, who was the winner Tuesday in Boston's 15-inning win with four scoreless innings of relief, was optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. He is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA in four games (two starts) for the Red Sox this year.

RHP Doug Fister, 0-3 in four appearances, three starts, with the Red Sox since coming up from Triple-A, faces the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in the series finale. Fister, who has a 6.75 ERA, got extra rest after taking the loss in relief Saturday as Boston to the Yankees in 16 innings. He is 2-2 with a 3.69 ERA in eight career starts against the Blue Jays.

LHP Drew Pomeranz became the Red Sox's second 10-game winner with another strong start Tuesday night. He has won his last four and seven of his last eight decisions (since a dugout confrontation with manager John Farrell) to go to 10-4. His second win over Toronto this month saw him go six innings, allowing just an unearned run and three hits. "Drew has been outstanding," Farrell said. "He's on a pretty substantial run here of quality starts, given (us) a chance to win. We've responded well when he's been on the mound."

SS Deven Marrerro snapped an 0-for-11 skid with a two-run single that keyed a four-run second inning. He has six hits in his past 15 at-bats with runners in scoring position, driving in 10 runs in 16 plate appearances in that stretch.

LHP Brian Johnson, who started and pitched six innings of three-run ball Tuesday night against Toronto, was optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. Johnson is 2-0 with a 4.33 ERA in five starts for Boston this year.

SS Xander Bogaerts missed his second consecutive game Wednesday due to a right hand injury and is still day-to-day. "It's a little bit sore today, but hopefully tomorrow it's better," he said. "This is stuff they're trying to do. I don't think I have a lot of problems throwing-wise. It's every time I dove and fell on the hand, that's it. But throwing-wise, I never had a problem. It's just when I fall on it, it starts again."

RHP Kyle Martin was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. Martin, 26, is making his first trip to the major leagues. He was 0-4 with one save and a 3.79 ERA in 23 relief outings for Pawtucket this year.

RF Mookie Betts continued tormenting the Blue Jays, going 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs on Wednesday. In nine games against Toronto this season, he is 16-for-40 (.400) with 13 RBIs and 12 runs.

2B Dustin Pedroia committed his first error in 115 games but also continued his hot clutch hitting Tuesday night. He drove in three runs with a pair of two-out singles, leaving him 18-for-38 (.487) with 23 RBIs with runners in scoring position and two out this season. The 114-game streak was the longest by a second baseman since Darwin Barney of the Cubs had a 141-gamer with the Cubs in 2012. Barney, now with the Blue Jays, hit the ball that ended Pedroia's streak. Pedroia has 10 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak. "He's a money player," manager John Farrell said. "That's been on display, That was again here tonight -- he's been the right man in the right spot."