RHP Doug Fister has been moved to the bullpen from the starting rotation. The Red Sox came out of the All-Star break using a six-man rotation, but decided to go back to five, and Fister was the odd man out. Since being claimed off waivers, Fister is 0-4 with a 7.89 ERA in five games (four starts). Since he last pitched on Thursday, he isn't likely to be available out of the bullpen until Sunday.

LHP Chris Sale threw six scoreless innings in a 6-2 win over the Angels on Friday night, improving to 12-4. He struck out nine, increasing his season total to 200 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings, the fastest to 200 in major league history. Though he failed to get to double digits Friday, he has reached double digits in 13 of his 20 starts, and has four other starts with nine strikeouts. "I've not been around a pitcher that's had that kind of totals," Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Sale's strikeout numbers. "The strikeout capability is certainly unique. He's an elite pitcher and it's not just with one pitch. It's three different ones he can get strikeouts with. To see how consistent he's been with the strikeout totals is unique and certainly impressive."

2B Dustin Pedroia went 0 for 4 with Friday against the Angels, his hitting streak ending at nine games. During the streak he hit .410 (16 for 39) with two doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs. He's the toughest batter to strike out in the majors, averaging 11.28 plate appearances per strikeout (361 PAs, 32Ks).

LHP David Price will start Saturday against the Angels, coming off his best start of the season. Price shut out the Yankees for eight innings in Boston's 3-0 win. He missed the first two months of the season with an elbow strain, but is getting better as the season is progressing. In his last three starts, he's given up just two earned runs in 20 innings (0.90 ERA). He is 5-6 with a 3.24 ERA and one shutout in 14 career starts against the Angels.