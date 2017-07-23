IF-OF Brock Holt got the start at third base Saturday. He returned from disabled list a week ago and had reached base in six of 17 plate appearances in his last four games.

2B Dustin Pedroia singled and is hitting .404 in his last ten games, with three home runs and 13 RBI. He is on a 15-for-29 tear with runners in scoring position.

LHP David Price had his worst outing since a June loss to the Yankees, allowing seven hits and walking three in five innings. Five of the six runs he allowed were earned. He hadn't allowed more than three runs in seven straight starts, and had allowed just two runs in his last 23 innings.