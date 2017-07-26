3B Rafael Devers, the Red Sox's top prospect, was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. Devers, who bats left-handed, didn't play Monday against Mariners LHP James Paxton, but is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday against longtime M's ace RHP Felix Hernandez. Devers was batting .311 with 20 homers and 60 RBIs this season between Double-A Portland and the PawSox, and was ranked No. 6 on Baseball America's Midseason Top 100 Prospects list. "We know we're going to have to protect him a little bit, but at the same time here's a guy that's burst out - he's 20 years old in the big leagues playing a position where you can't hide and we're going to put him out there," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "We're hopeful he continues to do what he did in (Double-A) Portland and Pawtucket and that's make an impact with the bat."

RHP Justin Haley, a reliever who hasn't pitched for the Twins since going on the disabled list with a sore shoulder, cleared waivers. The Rule 5 pick was returned to the Red Sox.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was transferred to 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for 3B Rafael Devers. Ross, who was placed on the DL June 1 with left elbow inflammation, has appeared in just eight games this season, going 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA.

SS Xander Bogaerts was a late scratch from the lineup Monday with what Boston manager John Farrell called "flu-like stuff." The Red Sox could have used his bat, as they were blanked 4-0 by Seattle.

RHP Kyle Martin was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room on the 25-man roster for 3B Rafael Devers. Martin was 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two relief appearances, spanning 2 1/3 innings.