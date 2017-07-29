LHP Robby Scott was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. He replaced LHP David Price on the roster.

3B Rafael Devers, making his third major league start and his first at Fenway Park, doubled his second time up and made a diving play in the field in the loss. "It was very emotional for me and it was a dream come true because, for a while, I've been thinking about what that would feel like at Fenway and have this day," he said through an interpreter.

INF Deven Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Eduardo Nunez. He was hitting .212, with three homers, 23 RBIs in 58 games with the Red Sox.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez has been pushed up to start the second game of the series against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. Rodrigues, 4-3 with a 3.89 ERA, is 0-1 in two starts since returning from the disabled list, allowing seven earned runs in 10 2/3 innings. He is 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA in four Fenway Park starts this season and is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in four career starts against the Royals.

2B Dustin Pedroia denied reports he applauded when David Price lit into broadcaster Dennis Eckersley on a team flight to Toronto. He said he has spoken to Price about it and added Price plans to talk to Eckersley, who is in Cooperstown this weekend. Pedroia also defended his leadership in the clubhouse. He went 0-for-4 and has cooled off some after a torrid stretch. He was 5-for-21 on the just-completed road trip.

RHP Rick Porcello, starting for the injured David Price (but on his regular day), suffered his 14th loss in Friday night's 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He gave up two homers, his 24th and 25th of the season -- two more than he gave up last year, when he won the AL Cy Young with a 24-4 record.

LHP David Price, scheduled to start against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a recurrence of the elbow problem that KO'd him for the first two month of the season. "I do not know if he'll miss the season. I'm not anticipating that at this time," club president Dave Dombrowski said. "Nobody has made that statement to me. He has inflammation in his elbow, his arm, where he had it before. I think we're really more in an evaluation stage at this point. We'll see where he progresses from here. We'll keep working with him and try to get him back on the field as soon as possible. I don't really know when that will be."

INF Edwin Nunez, DH'ing in his Red Sox debut, drew a walk his first time up, then delivered singles his next two times at the plate, finishing 2-for-3. "As we've seen across the field, or as advertised," said manager John Farrell. "A guy that's going to be an aggressive hitter, very good bat to ball skills, works out a walk, couple of base hits with some hard ground balls through the diamond. I thought he swung the bat as we had hoped and really as you expect. A very good first showing for Eduardo."