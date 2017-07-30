3B Rafael Devers, in the fourth start of his major league career, went 2-for-4 and also picked up his first career error on Saturday night. He had a big single that led to the tying run in the eighth inning and is 5-for-17 (.294) while reaching base in each of his four games.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, who has won a career-best four straight decisions, faces the Royals in the finale of the three-game series Sunday. In the six starts covering the streak, he has a 2.60 ERA. The Red Sox have won nine of his last 12 starts. With 10 wins, he is within one of matching his career high.

C Sandy Leon entered the game in the ninth inning on Saturday night, cut speedster Terrance Gore down stealing, led the 10th inning with a double and then eluded the tag at home with the winning run. "It goes to Sandy's readiness to make a throw as he did," manager John Farrell said. "Some may say it's a risky move to make a change with a catcher late, but Sandy came up big on both sides of the ball -- the leadoff double, the cutdown of Gore and the acrobatic slide to finish it."

SS Xander Bogaerts had two hits and a walk but was also thrown out twice at second base on Saturday night. He was nailed by center fielder Lorenzo Cain after tagging up at first in the second inning and thrown out by catcher Salvador Perez after a pitch got away. He struck out with a chance to win the game in the ninth. Bogaerts did snap an 0-for-18 with the first of two hits in the game in the fourth inning.

C Christian Vazquez tripled home a run his first time up on Saturday night and added an RBI double on his second at-bat. He then singled to open the eighth inning before leaving for a pinch runner -- after nailing Lorenzo Cain stealing in the top of the inning.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, making his third start since coming off the disabled list, threw 107 pitches and allowed four runs in four innings of a no-decision Saturday night. He walked a tightrope through the first three innings, but the Royals scored four in the fourth, the last three coming when Lorenzo Cain tucked a home run just inside the right field foul pole. Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 6.60 ERA in three starts since coming off the disabled list. "Lot of pitches. Lot of foul balls. Deep counts," manager John Farrell said. "This is a very aggressive fastball-hitting team. Where a change of speeds might have a little bit more of an effect ... as Eddy does, he gets a lot of swing and miss up, they fouled off a lot of those pitches, they took some pitches. The pitch count climbed on him. His night was cut short, but he gave us everything he had."

2B Dustin Pedroia, 0-for-4 on Friday night after a 5-for-21 road trip, was out of the lineup with more left knee soreness Saturday night.

LHP David Price spoke to the media about Dennis Eckersley for the first time since he lambasted the Hall of Famer and club broadcaster on a team flight. He didn't back off, saying, "Fans hear what they say, they're going to believe what they read and what they hear on TV, that's not us. If Eck was around, he'd know who we are. He's never in the clubhouse. Mr. (Jerry) Remy is always in here. Dave O'Brien is always around. Mr. (Mike) Timlin -- on the road trip -- always in the clubhouse. He's the one guy I've seen in my career that never shows his face in the clubhouse." He said he and Eckersley, in Cooperstown this weekend, will "talk it out." Price was roundly booed by fans leaving the ballpark after Friday night's game. He also said his injury isn't as bad as the one that caused him to miss the first two months of the season.

INF Eduardo Nunez made his fielding debut for his new team, playing second base Saturday night for the Red Sox. It was his 17th career start at second, his first this season -- and he was guilty of a throwing error in the four-run Kansas City sixth inning. At the plate, Nunez singled in the first inning and then ripped homers his next two times up, the second two-homer game of his major league career. He then delivered the RBI groundout in the 10th inning. He is 5-for-9 in his first two games. The homers were his first since June 5. "He's always been a guy with hard impact," manager John Farrell said. "He's got such a lively bat. The ball jumps off his bat. He's got a lot of life in that bat, thankfully, because we needed it here tonight."