LF Andrew Benintendi, back in the lineup after sitting out for two games to work on some things, had three hits, two walks, a stolen base and an RBI in Thursday night's win. But he was also thrown out twice at third base in the game. "Might be just a short opportunity to clear his mind, get a little bit refreshed," said manager John Farrell. "He had a very good night in terms of getting on base. I think just for any player and maybe a little bit more for a younger guy where things might start to build on him a little bit, just a little bit of a breather and be ready to go. The work has been consistent but maybe a couple of days to clear his head. More than anything, it just helps him slow things down again."

3B Rafael Devers continued his outstanding start Friday night. He sent his third homer in his first eight major league games to the opposite field for a two-run shot in a four-run first inning. He became the first player in modern MLB history (since 1900) with at least 13 hits and three homers in his first eight career games before turning 21. He is 13-for-32 in the major leagues.

LHP Chris Sale is in line to start in the next three series against the Yankees, according to manager John Farrell. The ace has faced the Yankees twice, yielding just two earned runs and striking out 25 in 15 2/3 innings. But he is 0-1 and the Red Sox 0-2 in those outings.

RHP Addison Reed pitched for the second straight game since arriving in a trade from the New York Mets. He pitched the eighth inning and allowed a home run Tuesday but worked in the seventh inning Thursday, getting three straight outs against one of his old teams. Manager John Farrell said Reed will work either the seventh or eighth depending on matchups. He liked Reed in the seventh Thursday because it was against the top of the White Sox lineup.

C Sandy Leon, who is active despite a knee injury, could start by Sunday, according to manager John Farrell.

RHP Joe Kelly, on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, is likely to be activated Saturday and figures in the mix for the seventh-inning role in the bullpen.

C Christian Vazquez continued his hot hitting by going 2-for-4 in the win. He is 12-for-21 in the last five games, all multi-hit games. The last two Red Sox catchers with five multi-hit games in a row were Victor Martinez in 2010 and Carlton Fisk in 1977.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts since coming off the disabled list with his latest knee injury, faces the White Sox for the second time in his career in the second game of the four-game series Friday night. He pitched to a no-decision in his only previous start against the other Sox and comes into this game 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in five home starts this season -- the Red Sox 4-1 in those five games.

RHP Rick Porcello, staked to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and a 7-2 advantage through two innings, struggled through 5 1/3 but benefitted from rare offensive support in his first win since June 23. He gave up five runs, but stranded a big runner on third with a pair of called third strikes to end the fifth inning. The Red Sox had scored four runs in his last four starts, all losses. Last year, he received more support than any other starting pitcher in baseball and won the AL Cy Young Award. "It is awesome the way the guys swung the bats today and knocking their starter out so early," he said. "They carried us. It was awesome."

2B Eduardo Nunez continued providing a spark to a rejuvenated lineup. He had an RBI single and a stolen base in a four-run first inning. The RBI was his 10th in his first six games with the Red Sox. He went 2-for-5 and is 13-for-27 with his new team.