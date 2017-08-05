1B Mitch Moreland hit a walk-off solo home run in the 11th inning Friday against the White Sox. It was Moreland's third career walk-off homer -- his first with the Red Sox -- and his 14th of the season. Moreland's two-out homer sailed an estimated 393 feet into the Green Monster seats against White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer. Moreland entered the game as an injury replacement in the 10th. "I had been warming up since the fifth (inning), so I was ready to go," Moreland said. "Always in those situations I try to tell myself to be ready at any time, and that's what I was trying to do."

LHP Drew Pomeranz seeks to win his career-high fifth straight decision in Saturday's start against the White Sox. Pomeranz (10-4, 3.46 ERA) has not lost in nine starts since June 11 and the Red Sox have won nine of Pomeranz's 13 starts this season. The former All-Star is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in three career games (two starts) opposite the White Sox, tossing a season-high seven one-run innings in a victory on May 31.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez threw a season-high 118 pitches in a six-inning no-decision Friday against the White Sox. Rodriguez (4-3, 4.08 ERA) allowed two runs -- both on a fourth-inning Nicky Delmonico single -- on four hits and two walks while striking out five. The southpaw's previous high was 112 pitches, and he has tossed a taxing 225 pitches in his last 10 innings. "One hundred and something, almost 120 pitches is too much for just six innings," Rodriguez said, adding that he needs to work on his put-away pitch.

1B Hanley Ramirez left Friday's game against the White Sox in the 10th inning with left oblique stiffness/soreness and will be re-evaluated Saturday. "(It was) something that came on during the game," manager John Farrell said. "Really in the last inning (he played), I don't know if he felt it his last at-bat. It was checked out and we removed him at that point." Before departing, Ramirez went 0-for-4 at the plate with three strikeouts. He was replaced at first base by Mitch Moreland, who went on to hit a walk-off solo home run in the 11th.

2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) resumed light baseball activities before Friday's game against the White Sox. If all goes according to plan, Pedroia (.307, 6 HR, 54 RBIs) could return from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday against the Rays. However, INF/OF Eduardo Nunez's hot streak at the plate could make for an overcrowded lineup. "A healthy Dustin Pedroia makes us better," and we're looking forward to him coming back as soon as possible," manager John Farrell said.

LHP David Price (left elbow inflammation) did not throw before Friday's game against the White Sox after experiencing some general soreness. Price threw out to 90 feet on Wednesday and was scheduled to throw from flat ground on Friday. "He's backing off it right now," manager John Farrell said, adding that Price "still needs some additional time and treatment to address (it)." Price (5-3, 3.82 ERA) last pitched July 22 and went on the disabled list July 28 (retroactive to July 25).

INF/OF Eduardo Nunez continued his hot hitting with a solo home run Friday against the White Sox. Nunez's sixth-inning blast sailed approximately 400 feet over the Green Monster in left, giving him three homers and 11 RBIs since joining the Red Sox in a July 26 trade with the Giants. Nunez is batting .469 (15-for-32) in seven games since the trade.