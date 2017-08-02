LHP Robby Scott was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. He is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 41 games for Boston this season.

RHP Austin Maddox was recalled by the Red Sox from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. He was 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 19 games at Pawtucket this season. He has appeared in three games with Boston, allowing no runs in 3 2/3 innings.

RHP Addison Reed was added to the Red Sox’s 25-man roster Tuesday after 2B Dustin Pedroia was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Reed was acquired in a deadline-day trade with the Mets on Monday. Reed, 28, had been serving as the Mets closer in the absence of injured closer Jeurys Familia, going 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 19 saves this season before the trade.

2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday. Pedroia, 33, missed three straight games with the ailment before going on the DL. The former American League MVP and four-time All-Star is batting .307 with six home runs and 54 RBIs this season.