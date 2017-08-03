1B Mitch Moreland hit his first home run in 28 games since June 26, a second-inning three-run blast which sailed approximately 402 feet. Moreland launched an 0-1 pitch from Indians starter Carlos Carrasco into the right field seats for his 13th long ball of the year. Moreland finished 2-for-5 with a double, moving his season batting average to .240.

LHP Chris Sale turned in a rare stinker, allowing a season-high seven runs on eight hits -- two homers -- and a walk while striking out five in a five-inning no-decision Tuesday against the Indians. Sale’s scoreless streak ended at 21 1/3 innings after he had not allowed a run in his last three starts coming in. The last time he allowed seven or more runs was July 8, 2016, when he coughed up eight to the Atlanta Braves as a member of the Chicago White Sox. “Just command,” Sale offered as a reason for his outing. “... The big thing that really got me tonight was not keeping the ball in the ballpark.” Sale’s career ERA against the Indians ballooned to 4.44.

RHP Addison Reed made his Red Sox debut Tuesday against the Indians after being acquired in a deadline-day trade with the Mets on Monday. Reed, wearing No. 43, gave up a solo home run to Carlos Santana in the eighth, but limited the damage after that. He allowed only the one run on one hit and had a strikeout in one frame. Reed was added to the active roster after 2B Dustin Pedroia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

C Christian Vazquez belted his first career walk-off homer, a three-run shot in the ninth inning to lift the Red Sox to a crazy 12-10 win against the Indians. Vazquez came up with runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth, and the runners advanced on a wild pitch. But that mattered little as Vazquez belted an estimated 408-foot homer over the Green Monster in left-center. “I‘m not trying to hit one (a home run), no,” Vazquez said of his approach at the plate. “I was trying to drive the ball (to) the middle of the field.”

2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) was placed on the 10-day disabled list before Tuesday’s game against the Indians. Pedroia had missed the last three games before going on the DL. “He’s dealt with quite a bit of pain,” manager John Farrell said. “For all of us that know Pedey, he’s going to find a way (back). And I can’t say that when he comes back he’ll be pain-free, but ... felt like this was the best move at the moment.” Pedroia last played Friday against the Royals, going 0-for-4.

RHP Rick Porcello is hoping his past success against the Indians will help turn his season around in Wednesday’s start. Porcello (4-14, 4.55 ERA) is 10-4 with a 3.35 ERA -- his lowest against any opponent with at least 10 starts -- in 22 career starts against the Tribe. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has lost five straight decisions, with his most recent loss coming Friday after giving up four runs on six hits in seven innings at home versus the Royals. It was Porcello’s major-league-leading 14th loss. Porcello is 3-8 with a 5.01 ERA in 12 starts at Fenway Park this season. Edwin Encarnacion is 13-for-40 with three homers and 10 RBIs versus Porcello.