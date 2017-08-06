LF Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer in the first inning Saturday night. It was his 13th homer of the season and the 15th of his career - but his first of the 15 at home against an American League team. He singled and swiped his 11th base in the third inning. His 57 RBI’s this season are the most by a Red Sox rookie since Brian Daubach had 73 in 1999.

RHP Austin Maddox was optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket. The move was made to make room for Joe Kelly on the 25-man roster. Maddox, 26, has not allowed a run or walked a batter in three appearances over three major league stints this season, the first of his career. He has surrendered three hits with one strikeout in 3 2/3 innings, most recently throwing 1 2/3 scoreless frames in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees on July 16.

RHP Doug Fister, who ended a personal 10-game losing streak dating back to last season with a strong 7 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Indians July 31, closes the weekend and season series against the Chicago White Sox Sunday. He is 3-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 11 career starts against Chicago but has allowed three or fewer runs in seven of the 11 outings.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, who came in 4-0 in his last nine starts and pitched another strong game and got another win Saturday night. He worked 6 1/3 solid innings, yielding a leadoff homer to Tim Anderson in the first inning and nothing else as he won his 11th game - matching last year’s career high. He has just one loss since May 14. “He’s throwing the ball extremely well,” said manager John Farrell “He feels good physically and another quality start on his part.”

RHP Carson Smith, making his way back from Tommy John surgery, had his first rehab outing Saturday night for Double-A Portland. He pitched an inning and walked three, but the reports were good. “He’s on rehab and he’s going to take some time,” said manager John Farrell. “He came out of it fine. The command wasn’t there but for the first time, he came out of it healthy, showed decent arm strength so his next outing will be Tuesday at Pawtucket.”

The Boston Red Sox activated RHP Joe Kelly from the 10-day disabled list prior to their game against the Chicago White Sox. To make room on the 25-man roster, the team optioned RHP Austin Maddox to Triple-A Pawtucket following Friday night’s game. Kelly, 29, returned from his injury rehab assignment with Pawtucket. He was placed on the DL on July 15 with a left hamstring strain. He made one rehab appearance at Triple-A, tossing a perfect seventh inning on Wednesday against Syracuse.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. produces out of the ninth spot in the order and is likely to stay there if the lineup keeps hitting. He hit his 13th homer of the season Saturday and the Red Sox are 41-10 in his 51 career games with a homer and 93-37 in his 130 games with an RBI.

DH/1B Hanley Ramirez (oblique) is day to day after leaving Friday night’s game after his third straight strikeout. He’s got some soreness actually on both sides in the oblique areas,” said manager John Farrell. “This is a classic day to day. I can’t tell you how long it’ll be. At this point I don’t see it being a DL, but we’ll see how things go along. He’ll be unavailable tonight.”

2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) is on track to return from the disabled list Tuesday, which is the first day he is eligible. “Coming along good,” manager John Farrell said Saturday. “Swung the bat in the cage today. Continues to ramp up his baseball activity. Threw yesterday. I would anticipate that we’ll get him on the field to take some ground balls. We’re hopeful he’ll be available Tuesday.”