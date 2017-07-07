Preview: Red Sox at Rays

Catcher Wilson Ramos has made quite an impression on his new team with both the glove and the bat since returning from offseason knee surgery to join the improving Tampa Bay Rays. Ramos boasts three homers to go along with eight RBIs in his last four contests and looks to continue his strong play when the Rays host the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Ramos, signed as a free agent in the offseason, doubled and homered off All-Star left-hander Chris Sale in Thursday’s 4-1 triumph to open an important four-game series while throwing out two runners trying to advance. Tampa Bay will send righty Jake Odorizzi to the mound against left-hander Drew Pomeranz, who has struggled against the Rays this season but has been on a roll of late. Boston has dropped two straight after winning six in a row and could be without standout shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who left Thursday’s game with a bruised right hand after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning. Dustin Pedroia had two hits Thursday and boasts 10 RBIs in his last seven games for the Red Sox, but leadoff batter Mookie Betts is 0-for-14 in his last three contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (8-4, 3.64 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (5-3, 4.08)

Pomeranz is 5-1 over his last eight games with five quality starts in that stretch, allowing one run in six innings to win at Toronto last time out. The 28-year-old Ole Miss product has surrendered just four earned runs in his last four outings, striking out 19 and giving up one homer in 23 2/3 innings. Tim Beckham is 2-for-4 with two walks and a homer versus Pomeranz, who is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA in two games against the Rays in 2017.

Odorizzi grinded out a win last time out at Baltimore by yielding three runs while throwing 111 pitches over five innings in a 10-3 victory to remain unbeaten in five games (2-0). The 27-year-old Illinois native permitted three or more runs in six straight starts and allowed at least one home run in 12 consecutive outings. Pedroia is 11-for-27 with a pair of homers against Odorizzi, who is 3-3 with a 4.08 ERA in 14 career games versus Boston.

Walk-Offs

1. Boston 1B-DH Hanley Ramirez, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the series opener, is one run shy of 1,000 for his career.

2. Tampa Bay 1B Logan Morrison had three hits Thursday and is 8-for-14 with a pair of homers and three RBIs in his last four games.

3. Red Sox LF Andrew Benintendi is 10-for-24 with eight walks and 10 RBIs over his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Red Sox 4