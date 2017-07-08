Pomeranz pitches Red Sox past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Time and time again, the Tampa Bay Rays had runners on and a chance to score, but Drew Pomeranz kept getting out of jams, leading the Boston Red Sox to an 8-3 win on Friday night at Tropicana Field.

The Rays went just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 runners overall, and Boston got help from three inning-ending double plays, bouncing back after two slow games offensively.

"Drew had to pitch with his back against the wall a few times, and really showed I thought a lot of tenacity in those moments," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "We were able to turn key double plays, but a very good strong offensive night up and down the lineup."

Pomeranz (9-4) gave up two runs in six innings, and Boston (50-37), which lost to Tampa Bay on Thursday, tagged Rays starter Jake Odorizzi (5-4) for a season-high seven runs before he left in the fifth inning. The Rays (45-43) couldn't build on an impressive 4-1 win in the series opener on Thursday.

Boston's Dustin Pedroia had a two-run home run, extending Odorizzi's streak to 13 starts giving up at least one home run, a team record and matching the longest in the majors this season.

The Rays had chances to get back in the game, but couldn't come up with hits with runners in scoring position.

They hit into three inning-ending double plays. With runners at second and third in the second, the Rays had both runners tagged out on a bunt by Mallex Smith. Wilson Ramos grounded into 5-4-3 double plays to end the fifth and seventh innings.

Tampa Bay got a solo home run by Steven Souza, his 17th, matching a career high, to pull within 7-3 in the seventh against reliever Heath Hembree.

Boston got a solo home run from Hanley Ramirez -- his 13th -- off reliever Adam Kolarek to tack on a late run. Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel, who had pitched only once in the previous six days, pitched a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation.

The Red Sox tagged Odorizzi for four runs and four hits in the third inning. Tzu-Wei Lin singled and scored on an RBI double by Mookie Betts, who in turn scored on an RBI single by Andrew Benintendi.

Pedroia followed with a two-run homer -- his third home run of the season -- to give Boston a 4-0 lead. Jackie Bradley Jr. added a solo home run in the fourth to make it 5-0 for the Red Sox.

"Very good offensive night," Farrell said. "We were able to put together a big inning with the four-run third inning to give us a little bit of breathing room."

The Rays struggled early against Pomeranz but scored two in the fourth on an RBI double by Wilson Ramos and an RBI single by Brad Miller, who was back in the lineup after being activated from the disabled list.

Odorizzi's pitch count grew quickly and he didn't make it out of the fifth inning, giving up a single to Pedroia and then walking the next three batters, including Bradley with the bases loaded. Christian Vazquez added an RBI groundout against Rays reliever Chase Whitley, padding the lead to 7-2.

Odorizzi, frustrated after the game, said he's looking forward to the All-Star break, hoping he can rebound in the second half of the season as he did last year.

"I just didn't execute. I need to do a better job of executing and that's the first half in a nutshell," he said of his three fifth-inning walks. "Just poor execution and opposition taking advantage of it, not getting away with anything."

Odorizzi was 3-5 with a 4.47 ERA before the All-Star break last season, then 7-1 with a 2.71 ERA after the break.

"It just got away from me. Just one of those games that's a crappy game," he said. "I know I've been going not so good, so it stands out a little bit."

The Red Sox played without shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who left Thursday's game in the first inning after being hit in the right hand with a pitch. X-rays were negative, but Bogaerts had said after Thursday's game that he wasn't able to throw a ball and hadn't even tried to grip a bat. Lin filled in at shortstop and scored Boston's first run in the third.

NOTES: The Rays placed INF Tim Beckham on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle sprain, with 2B Brad Miller getting activated from the DL to take his place. Miller had been sidelined by a groin strain but returned to the lineup with two singles and two walks Friday night. With the addition of Adeiny Hechavarria at short and Miller back at second, Beckham may be relegated to a utility role when he returns healthy. ... Rays RHP Chris Archer, who pitched Sunday and is 7-5 with a 3.95 ERA this season, was named as an All-Star. He's replacing pitchers who are scheduled to throw Sunday, even though he's scheduled to pitch Sunday himself. Rays manager Kevin Cash will be part of the AL coaching staff. Tuesday would be Archer's normal bullpen day between starts. Archer joins OF/DH Corey Dickerson, who was voted by fans to be the AL's starting designated hitter.