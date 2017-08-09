Sale strikes out 13 in Red Sox’s 2-0 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- On the same night HBO was having a premiere party for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season of “Hard Knocks,” the Tampa Bay Rays’ lineup was getting knocked out by the Boston Red Sox’s Chris Sale.

Sale struck out 13 batters in eight shutout innings to lead the Red Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Rays on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox have won seven straight.

“I think both sides of the ball we’ve been great,” Sale said. “Pitching well, playing good defense and scoring runs when we need to. It’s clicking and we’re going to try and ride this wave for as long as we can.”

The Rays are 1-3 in their past four games and have been shut out three times during that span.

Sale (14-4) came into Tuesday on a couple extra days of rest and gave up two hits and one walk on 112 pitches (80 strikes). He struck out every batter in the Rays’ starting lineup at least once. His 229 strikeouts are the best in the major leagues.

“There was certainly no drop off in stuff,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He had his best fastball right out of the game and he was able to maintain it. He was dominant. A lot of strikes, a lot of swing-and-misses.”

Craig Kimbrel struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning for his 28th save.

Boston (64-49) got 12 hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rafael Devers drove in the runs.

Rays starter Austin Pruitt (6-3) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings.

In the fourth inning, Dustin Pedroia walked and Andrew Benintendi singled to put runners on first and second with no outs. After Mookie Betts grounded into a fielder’s choice for the out at second, Devers grounded to Pruitt, who tried to turn a 1-6-3 double play but made a wide throw to Adeiny Hechavarria, who could only get the force at second, allowing Pedroia to score.

“I got out of some tough jams,” Priutt said. “I was upset with myself about the comebacker. I could have gotten out of that inning with a lot less pitches and no runs.”

The Red Sox added an insurance run in the ninth. Rays reliever Ryne Stanek gave up singles to Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland to put runners on first and third with no outs. Stanek recovered to strike out Sandy Leon, but Bradley hit a 2-2 pitch into short center for an RBI and a 2-0 lead.

“It was huge to get that win (Tuesday),” Bradley Jr. said. “Chris did what Chris did. What more can you say about him? Another great performance.”

The Rays (58-56) got base hits from Wilson Ramos and Peter Bourjos but did not get a runner to third base.

“We couldn’t quite figure (Sale) out, he’s really good,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s not an easy at bat, it’s not an easy thing to do and hit at this level and it’s so added on when you’re facing probably the game’s best.”

Sale breezed through the first five innings, allowing only two Rays batters to reach base -- Trevor Plouffe reached on an error in the fourth inning and catcher Ramos singled in the fifth.

“We’re going through a dry spell,” Rays outfielder Steven Souza Jr. said. “The pitching has been great so really all we’ve got to do is start getting the bats alive again.”

NOTES: The Rays placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sunday, because of turf toe. RHP Blake Snell was recalled and will start Thursday against the Cleveland Indians. ... Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia was activated off the 10-day disabled list and batted in the two hole as a designated hitter. Pedroia went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run. ... Rays RHP Matt Andriese (hip) threw live batting practice and is likely to make a minor league rehab start this weekend.