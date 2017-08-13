Preview: Red Sox at Yankees

The Boston Red Sox wasted little time bouncing back from a crushing loss and reestablishing their dominance in the American League East. The Red Sox will try to keep their momentum going and increase their lead in the East to 5 1/2 games when they visit the New York Yankees in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday.

Boston held the lead on Friday before a rare bullpen implosion led to a 5-4 setback but had little trouble getting to Yankees ace Luis Severino on Saturday and blasted its way to a 10-5 triumph. The Red Sox are winners of nine of their last 10 games and are seeing a surge from rookie left fielder Andrew Benintendi, who hit a pair of three-run homers in Saturday's win and is 12-for-23 with 10 RBIs and eight runs scored in the last six contests. New York, which leads the AL wild card race, is looking to avoid a fourth straight non-winning series and is trying to stay within shouting distance of the Red Sox, whom it will play eight more times through the first weekend in September. The Yankees face a tall task on Sunday as Boston ace Chris Sale takes the ball opposite rookie lefty Jordan Montgomery.

TV: 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red Sox LH Chris Sale (14-4, 2.57 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Jordan Montgomery (7-6, 4.05)

Sale is coming off yet another dominant outing in which he struck out 13 while limiting the Tampa Bay Rays to two hits in eight scoreless innings. The AL Cy Young favorite did not allow an earned run in four of his five starts since the All-Star break and has not suffered a loss since July 6. Sale had no trouble cutting through the New York lineup on July 15, when he scattered three hits and struck out 13 over 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

Montgomery made a brief trip to the minors this week but came back when CC Sabathia went on the disabled list and is trying to pick up where he left off after holding the Cleveland Indians to one run and three hits over five innings on Aug. 5. The 24-year-old was hit in the head with a line drive during batting practice on Saturday but went through tests and is expected to make the start. Montgomery was not at his best at Boston on July 14, when he allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in four innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Yankees RF Aaron Judge struck out at least once in each of the last 29 games.

2. The Red Sox placed 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) on the 10-day DL for the second time this month.

3. New York placed RHP Masahiro Tanaka (shoulder inflammation) on the 10-day DL.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Yankees 1