Sanchez belts 2 homers as Yankees rout Red Sox

NEW YORK -- Things are going so well for the New York Yankees that they can jokingly quibble over the exit velocity of another hard hit by Aaron Judge and marvel at two long home runs by Gary Sanchez.

After a tough loss to the Boston Red Sox in the series opener, it was quite a bounce-back for the Yankees and their young sluggers.

Judge had three hits -- including the hardest hit ball in the majors this season -- and Sanchez continued his personal success against David Price by homering in consecutive at-bats as New York rolled to a 9-1 victory over Boston on Thursday.

Judge tied a career high with three hits, though the right fielder did not hit a long homer. His single in the sixth off Fernando Abad was clocked at 119.6 mph off the bat, though some teammates might have doubted the reading.

"That's funny," third baseman Chase Headley said with a laugh. "Gardy (Brett Gardner) and I were actually arguing about that. That's the hardest-hit ball I've seen from him all year? He's hit 15 balls harder than that. That's botched. I don't agree with that. Judge said he didn't hit that good either. I mean, he hits the ball really hard consistently."

Judge's latest hard hit occurred after Sanchez drove two pitches well over the fence. Sanchez slugged a three-run homer over the left field wall with one out in the third, then added a two-run shot with no outs in the fifth.

Those homers gave the Yankees a 6-1 lead and marked the ninth multi-homer game for New York this season. It was Sanchez's fifth career multi-homer game and second in a week. He previously connected twice off Toronto's Marco Estrada.

On Thursday, the right-handed-hitting catcher was in his second game after being moved to sixth in the lineup. He snapped an 0-for-11 skid and wowed teammates by improving to 4-for-7 lifetime off Price -- all home runs.

"He's a great hitter," Judge said. "I've seen that in the minor leagues for years now, and you saw what he did last year for two months (in the majors). I think he's starting to feel it a little bit now."

"It's exciting. Every time that guy comes up to the plate, he's due to do some damage, and that's what he did tonight."

Beside the big nights from New York's young sluggers, Gardner had an RBI single and slugged his 13th homer. Starlin Castro drove in two runs with a run-scoring single and an RBI groundout as the Yankees outscored the Red Sox 17-1 in the final two games after Masahiro Tanaka allowed three homers Tuesday.

The offensive explosion made things easy for Michael Pineda, who became New York's second seven-game winner. Pineda (7-3) rebounded nicely from a shaky start Friday in Toronto by allowing an unearned run and four singles in seven innings.

"You're feeling good when you're seeing a lot of scoring in the game, and when you see the catcher hitting two homers, a great day for him," Pineda said. "I'm happy."

Price (1-1) allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings during his third start of the season. Price's worst start since returning from a strained left elbow also occurred less than 24 hours after he got into a heated exchange with a Boston media member following Wednesday's game.

"It was not tough at all to focus today," Price said. "This is baseball. Stuff happens. It happens to the best of the best. It happened to me tonight."

Manager John Farrell said Price had a slight blister on his ring finger but did not believe it impacted his performance. Farrell also didn't think Wednesday's incident factored into the loss.

Xander Bogaerts scored the only Boston run on a passed ball by Sanchez in the fourth. After Hanley Ramirez, Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland homered off Tanaka, the Red Sox scored once in the final 22 innings of the series.

NOTES: Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (left wrist sprain) likely will be activated from the 10-day disabled list for the Friday game against the Detroit Tigers, manager John Farrell said. ... Yankees manager Joe Girardi answered several questions about struggling RHP Masahiro Tanaka and reiterated that the veteran is still scheduled to start Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, though GM Brian Cashman later said Tanaka could be pushed back a day. ... Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee subluxation) played catch without difficulty after making throws from 120 feet Wednesday. ... New York 1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and went 1-for-3 with two walks.