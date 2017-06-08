Preview: Rockies at Cubs

The Colorado Rockies’ recent rough patch appears to be behind them, but they face a tough test when they begin a seven-game road trip with the opener of a four-game series against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The Rockies enter with a four-game winning streak and hope to cool off the Cubs, who have captured five of six to begin their 10-game homestand following a six-game skid.

The Rockies briefly surrendered the top spot in the National League West when they lost three straight and four of five last week, but they’ve rebounded to win four in a row and open a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs won five straight to pull into a tie with Milwaukee atop the NL Central before slipping a game back with a 6-5 loss in Wednesday’s series finale against Miami. Both starting pitchers will be happy to take the mound at Wrigley Field, as Chicago's Jon Lester owns a 2.15 ERA in seven home starts this season while Colorado's Tyler Chatwood has posted a 2.68 ERA in six turns on the road. Colorado took two of three from the Cubs at home in April and has won six of the last nine meetings dating to the start of last season.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Chicago Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (5-7, 4.60 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (3-3, 3.91)

Chatwood has shown moments of brilliance during a mostly mediocre campaign. The 27-year-old was on top of his game Saturday at San Diego, striking out eight over eight innings while allowing one run and four hits, but it marked only his fourth quality start in 12 outings this season. Chatwood is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs and worked seven scoreless frames in his only previous outing at Wrigley Field.

Lester has posted quality starts in three of his last four outings, with a clunker against the Los Angeles Dodgers mixed in. The 33-year-old didn’t factor in the decision Saturday versus St. Louis after allowing three runs and six hits over six innings. Lester is 1-2 with a 1.69 ERA in three career starts against the Rockies, collecting 30 strikeouts over 21 1/3 innings in those games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon has recorded five straight multi-hit performances, going 10-for-21 in that span.

2. Cubs LF Kyle Schwarber recorded his first three-hit effort of the season Wednesday with two doubles and a homer, as all six of his hits since May 17 have gone for extra bases.

3. Chicago has hit 30 home runs in its last 15 home games, including two or more blasts in nine of its last 11 at Wrigley Field.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Rockies 4