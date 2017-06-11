Preview: Rockies at Cubs

The Colorado Rockies continue to beat up on last year’s World Series teams, and they’ll try to complete a four-game road sweep of the defending champion Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field. The Rockies have won seven straight - their longest streak since an eight-game run in April 2013 - with the last five coming against the teams in last year’s World Series.

The Rockies pounded Chicago 9-1 on Saturday and have outscored the Cubs 18-5 in the first three games of the series. Colorado has won five of six from Chicago this season and is 9-3 in the series since the start of last season. Getting through the first inning without incident could be the key Sunday for the Cubs and right-hander Jake Arrieta, who has an 8.25 ERA in the opening frame this season and averages 20.1 pitches in the first inning. The Rockies pounded Arrieta for nine runs (five earned) and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings in a 10-4 win over the Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader on May 9.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (8-2, 3.56 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (6-4, 4.46)

Senzatela has posted seven quality starts in 12 outings during an impressive rookie campaign. The 22-year-old beat the Cubs on May 9 in Colorado, limiting them to two runs and five hits over six innings. A native of Venezuela, Senzatela has won five of his last six decisions, including a victory over Cleveland last time out in which he gave up three runs in 6 1/3 frames.

Arrieta has endured a rocky start to the season, but he has shown signs of rounding into form lately with three quality starts in his last four outings. The 31-year-old held Miami to two runs and two hits over six innings in a win Tuesday, improving to 3-0 at home this season. Arrieta is 2-2 with a 5.70 ERA in four starts against the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon is 15-for-32 with two home runs during an eight-game hitting streak and has seven multi-hit contests over that stretch.

2. Chicago has allowed 54 runs in the first inning, second in the majors behind San Diego.

3. Colorado RHP Jon Gray (foot), the Opening Day starter, is scheduled for his first rehab start Wednesday at High-A Lancaster.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Cubs 4