Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

What appeared as recently as mid-June to be a dream season for the Colorado Rockies has quickly turned sour, leaving them mired in their longest losing streak in over two years. After watching their eight-game slide begin at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks last week, the Rockies attempt to right the ship Friday when they open a three-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Colorado extended its best start in club history to 47-26 following a series-opening home win over Arizona on June 20 before getting outscored over the final two games at Coors Field 26-8. The Rockies haven't won since - getting swept in three games by the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and division-worst San Francisco - to tarnish what was once an impressive 25-13 road record. The Diamondbacks boast the majors' second-best home mark at 30-12, although Colorado won two of three earlier in the year at Phoenix and holds a 5-4 edge in the season series. Arizona won for the 15th time in 17 home contests Tuesday versus St. Louis but fell in the last two games of the set to the Cardinals to drop a set at Chase Field for the first time since that series loss to the Rockies at the end of April.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (0-0, 4.38 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (8-3, 2.87)

Gray, who has been on the disabled list since the middle of April due to a stress fracture in his left foot, will return to the big-league mound after a strong three-game rehab stint. Colorado's Opening Day starter did not pitch more than five frames in any of the rehab outings, but he still posted a 1.35 ERA and struck out 18. Gray hasn't fared nearly as well in either of his two starts against the Diamondbacks, going 0-1 while giving up a total of nine runs and 17 hits in 12 1/3 innings.

Ray continued to make his bid for an All-Star nod Saturday against Philadelphia, winning his sixth consecutive decision after allowing two runs on six hits and four walks across 6 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old Tennessee native is unbeaten over his last eight turns and has been particularly stingy over his last seven, permitting one run or less five times. Ray took the loss at home against Colorado on April 28, giving up three runs in 6 2/3 frames to fall to 2-2 with a 5.10 ERA in eight starts versus the Rockies.

Walk-Offs

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt (66) and 3B Jake Lamb (64) - along with Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado (61) and 1B Mark Reynolds (60) - occupy four of the top five spots in the NL in RBIs.

2. Colorado is batting .206 with 23 runs scored and 11 extra-base hits during its losing streak.

3. Goldschmidt is 11-for-24 with four homers, 12 RBIs and eight runs scored in his last six games against the Rockies.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4