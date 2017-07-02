Preview: Rockies at Diamondbacks

One day after halting their three-game slide, the Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to conclude their 10-game homestand with a winning record when they host the Colorado Rockies on Sunday for the finale of their three-game series. Arizona dropped a 6-3 decision in the opener but bounced back Saturday to move to 5-4 on the string at Chase Field with a 6-2 victory behind ace Zack Greinke, who worked seven strong innings to improve to 8-0 at home this year.

David Peralta went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Chris Owings delivered a run-scoring double, giving him three RBIs over the first two games of the series. Colorado registered only six hits as it suffered its ninth loss in 10 contests and fell to 1-7 on its nine-game road trip. Nolan Arenado notched two of the hits by the Rockies but remained tied with Mark Reynolds for the team lead with 61 RBIs. Trevor Story ended his 10-game home run drought Saturday, launching his 11th of the year for Colorado's only runs of the game.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH German Marquez (5-4, 4.38 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (6-3, 3.50)

Marquez's string of three consecutive outings in which he allowed one earned run ended Monday, when he was reached for five runs and seven hits over four innings of a loss at San Francisco. The 22-year-old Venezuelan rookie won only once during the three-start streak, which raised his total of turns with fewer than two earned runs allowed to seven. Marquez is 0-1 in three starts against Arizona this season but gave up a total of one run over 12 frames in the two no-decisions.

Walker struggled against St. Louis on Tuesday but escaped with a no-decision after yielding five runs - three earned - on six hits and five walks without recording a strikeout in 6 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old native of Louisiana won each of his previous three turns - all on the road - as he allowed a total of four runs in 17 frames. Walker split two starts at Colorado this season, giving up one earned run with no walks in the loss on May 7 but three with four free passes in the win on June 21.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 2-for-18 over his last five games after registering one of the team's three triples on Saturday.

2. Reynolds struck out in all four at-bats Saturday and has whiffed 15 times on the road trip.

3. Seven of Arizona's eight hits on Saturday went for extra bases.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 3