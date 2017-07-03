Diamondbacks beat Rockies on Marte’s RBI in ninth

PHOENIX -- Arizona shortstop Ketel Marte had never hit against a five-man infield before, but it proved no barrier. He just went over it.

Marte’s lined a single to deep left-center field in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Brandon Drury with the winning run in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 walk-off victory over the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Sunday, extending Arizona’s franchise record start.

“In that situation, you don’t try to do too much,” said Marte, who was promoted from Triple-A Reno for the first time this season on Thursday after shortstop Nick Ahmed suffered a fractured wrist when he was hit by a pitch the day before.

“Just put the ball in play and see what happens. I‘m not scared. I do the best I can. I‘m just coming here to help my team win.”

Drury singled with one out the ninth inning off Adam Ottavino (1-3). Chris Iannetta doubled to put runners on second and third before Chris Rusin entered and the Rockies went to a five-man infield.

Marte’s liner one-hopped the fence in left-center field for his first career walk-off hit, the Diamondbacks’ sixth walkoff of the season.

“A great moment for him, just getting called up,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “You always look for little push moments to help you move on to the next day. A bunch of people created that moment.”

Chris Owings hit a two-run homer and Taijuan Walker gave up two runs (one earned) in seven innings as the Diamondbacks (52-31) remained one game ahead of the franchise record pace set in 2001.

Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado had two hits and an RBI and DJ LeMahieu had two hits for Colorado (48-36), which has lost 10 of 11 and was 1-8 on a road trip to San Francisco, the Dodgers and Arizona.

Colorado tied the score in the ninth inning on singles Ryan Hanigan, pinch-hitter Troy Wolters and Blackmon against Arizona closer Fernando Rodney (3-2).

Rodney had not given up a hit since May 26 and had not given up an earned run since April 29. He has converted 21 of 25 save chances. Although he blew the save opportunity, he was credited with the win.

Drury and Marte had two hits apiece for Arizona, which is 32-13 at home, the second-best home record in the majors behind NL West leader the Dodgers.

”Right now, the offense is not clicking,“ Colorado manager Bud Black said. ”So am I concerned at the moment? I guess you can say, yes. But long term I know we are going to come out of it like good teams do. Like good offensive teams do.

“We have good offensive players and collectively we are not doing it. Also on this trip we have not pitched well either.”

Colorado’s Ian Desmond walked with one out in the fourth inning and took second on an infield error before scoring on Trevor Story’s single to center field to break a scoreless tie. Walker got out of the inning on a double play.

Paul Goldschmidt walked to open the fourth inning against German Marquez and scored on Owings’ one-out homer, his 12th home run of the season, for a 2-1 lead. Owings’ previous career high for homers was six in 2014.

The Rockies tied it at 2 in the fifth inning on consecutive singles by Blackmon, LeMahieu and Arenado. Walker got another double play grounder to end that threat.

Marquez gave up three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

NOTES: Arizona has four All-Stars -- 1B Paul Goldschmidt, 3B Jake Lamb, RHP Zack Greinke and LHP Robbie Ray. All were selected in the votes of players and managers. Colorado had four All-Stars -- 3B Nolan Arenado, CF Charlie Blackmon, 2B DJ LeMahieu and LHP Greg Holland. Arenado and Blackmon were voted in by the fans. ... Colorado LF Ian Desmond was removed from game with right leg cramp suffered while catching a Brandon Drury line drive for the second out in the fourth inning. The play before, Desmond had extended far over the left field fence in an attempt to catch RF Chris Owings’ homer. ... Arizona OF Yasmany Tomas (groin/hip) suffered a setback when he was forced to leave a rehab game Saturday when feeling discomfort while sliding into second base on a double. ... Colorado has seven games remaining against Arizona and the Dodgers, the top two teams in the NL West. Arizona has 12 left against the Dodgers and will begin a three-game series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.