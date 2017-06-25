FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 2:14 AM / 2 months ago

Preview: Rockies at Dodgers

3 Min Read

Everything is coming up roses for the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won nine straight games and 15 of their last 16 heading into their series finale against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The Dodgers also appear to have avoided a major injury to star shortstop Corey Seager, who was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of his right hamstring but could return in as soon as 3-4 days.

Seager exited Friday’s game with the injury and sat out Saturday’s 4-0 victory as Clayton Kershaw tossed six strong innings to help the Dodgers become the first National League team to reach the 50-win mark. Joc Pederson added a solo home for Los Angeles, which has outscored its opponents 67-22 during its winning streak and has homered in 16 straight contests. The Dodgers have taken a 2 1/2-game lead over Arizona and moved 3 1/2 ahead of a Colorado team that has lost four straight and scored one run over its last two. Carlos Gonzalez, batting .221 with six home runs and 20 RBIs, has missed the Rockies' last two contests with a sore right shoulder but could be available to pinch-hit on Sunday.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Rocky Mountain (Colorado), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (3-5, 5.75 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (6-3, 2.87)

Anderson is rejoining the rotation after missing three weeks with left knee inflammation as the Rockies look to throw another left-hander against the Dodgers. The 27-year-old made a rare relief appearance on Thursday, allowing one hit with a walk and three strikeouts in one inning against Arizona. Justin Turner is 8-for-15 with a home run versus Anderson, who is 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA in six career starts against the Dodgers, including 0-3 with a 5.74 ERA in three outings this season.

McCarthy earned his first victory since May 27 on Tuesday, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings against the New York Mets. The 33-year-old has yielded two runs or fewer in 10 of his 12 starts this season, including six consecutive outings. DJ LeMahieu is 6-for-12 against McCarthy, who posted a 2.70 ERA in three starts versus Colorado last year and owns a 2-3 record and 4.57 ERA in eight career outings against the Rockies.

Walk-Offs

1. The Dodgers have hit 38 homers in their last 16 games.

2. Colorado OF Ian Desmond is hitless in his last 18 at-bats.

3. Los Angeles is 42-11 in its last 53 home games dating back to Sept. 3, 2016.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Rockies 4

