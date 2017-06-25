Kershaw wins 11th as Dodgers blank Rockies

LOS ANGELES -- The Colorado Rockies had one shot at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw on Saturday night and missed. The left-handed ace didn't give them another.

After toughing out a 33-pitch first inning that included a bases-loaded, one out situation, Kershaw settled into his dominating form and throttled the Rockies for his 11th victory of the season. He allowed four hits and a walk in six shutout innings as the Dodgers won their ninth straight 4-0.

Joc Pederson extended the club's streak of games with a home run to 16 with a first-pitch shot to center in the third inning, the longest streak since the 1960 team hit one in 17 straight. They're 15-1 in those games.

"I don't recommend throwing 33 pitches in an inning," Kershaw said. "I've had some struggles in the first inning. At a point you just try to limit the damage. It's a cliche, but the mindset is to forget what's happened and just make the next pitch."

A double by DJ LeMahieu, infield single by Nolan Arenado and a walk loaded the bases with one out, but Kershaw struck out Ian Desmond on four pitches and Trevor Story on three to end the threat.

After the walk in the first, Kershaw retired 13 straight and 17 of the last 19 Rockies he faced. Brandon Morrow, Pedro Baez and Sergio Romo retired nine of 10 Rockies to close it out.

"You're always concerned when the pitch count gets over 30 with one out in the first," manager Dave Roberts said. "But Clayton finds another level. Plus, guys squeeze the bat a little harder when they're facing a guy like Clayton."

The hard-hitting Rockies have scored one run in the first two games of the series and have lost a season-high four straight. They've gone from a half-game ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West to 3 1/2 games behind in a blink.

"You've got to capitalize on those (chances)," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "At least get a run. That was a tough one. We had him 30 plus pitches. It looked as though we might be able to break through in the first.

"That shows the caliber of talent he is, to be able to get a strike out with the bases loaded. And then get the out after that as well. He's not pitching around guys. He's going at you with three solid pitches."

Kershaw has been especially rough on the Rockies. He is 21-6 all-time in 36 starts with a 3.04 ERA, the most wins against any team he's faced. He has a career 1.46 ERA covering 17 starts against Colorado at Dodger Stadium.

Pederson's home run was his sixth of the season and fourth in his last 11 games. He's hitting .333 during that span with seven RBIs.

"It's fun to be a part of this," said Pederson, who has been on the disabled list twice this season. "'You're always looking for a good first pitch to hit. But there's not a thought in the clubhouse about home run streaks at all. We have a nice routine going."

Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood (6-8) walked eight in 3 1/3 innings, tying his career high, including two in the second inning that produced a run and four in the third for two more.

"It's pretty frustrating, especially because I felt like I beat myself tonight," Chatwood said.

NOTES: Dodgers SS Corey Seager has a Grade 1 hamstring strain in his right leg and sat out Saturday's game. He had a MRI exam Saturday morning to examine the injury he suffered in the second inning Friday. He's listed as day-to-day. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon singled in the fifth for his 100th hit of the season. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was out of the lineup again with a sore right shoulder. ... Rockies RHP Chad Qualls, who has been sidelined by back spasms, had a successful bullpen session and the Rockies expect to schedule him a rehab assignment next week. The team hopes he will be ready to return to the roster around the All-Star break. ... RHP Jon Gray, out since early April after suffering a fractured foot, had a rehab appearance in Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. He could be activated this week but manager Bud Black hasn't speculated on when he may rejoin the rotation.