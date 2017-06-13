Preview: Rockies at Pirates

If the Pittsburgh Pirates hope to climb out of the basement in the National League Central, they will need to get ace right-hander Gerrit Cole untracked. Cole has been rocked in four consecutive starts and will look to reverse his swoon in the second of a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Cole has failed to get through five innings in each of the last four starts, giving up 23 runs and eight homers over 19 1/3 innings. He has a chance to give Pittsburgh its first four-game winning streak following the emotionally uplifting performance from Jameson Taillon, who tossed five scoreless innings Monday in his first start since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer five weeks ago. Opposing Cole will be Colorado right-hander Tyler Chatwood, who has won his last three starts on the road while allowing a combined two runs and nine hits over 21 innings. DJ LeMahieu has three straight two-hit games and has hit safely in five straight for the NL-leading Rockies, who have dropped two in a row after starting the month 8-1.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (6-7, 4.37 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (3-6, 4.83 ERA)

Chatwood has factored in the decision in each of his 13 starts, winning his last two in impressive fashion by allowing one run and four hits in each to beat the Chicago Cubs and San Diego. Chatwood allowed a total of three walks in the two victories after allowing at least three free passes in eight straight starts. Chatwood has been tormented by John Jaso, who is 5-for-8 against him.

After losing his season debut against Boston, Cole put together a string of eight straight quality starts before his current tailspin, during which he has been pounded for 39 hits. Cole has already surrendered a career-worst 15 home runs, more than double his total (7) from his 21 starts in 2016. Nolan Arenado is 5-for-8 with a pair of homers and Mark Reynolds 5-for-13 off Cole.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates LF Josh Harrison homered in the series opener to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

2. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon is riding a 10-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 26 of 29 games.

3. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is 8-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Pirates 3