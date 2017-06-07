Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Raimel Tapia was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and will be with the Rockies for two games until INF/OF Alexi Amarista comes off the paternity list. Tapia has had two previous stints this season on the Rockies active roster and has gone 0-for-12 with one walk and five strikeouts. At Albuquerque, Tapia is hitting .356 with 15 doubles, four triples, one homer, 23 RBI and 29 runs scored in 34 games.

RHP Antonio Senzatela gave up three runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings and won his National League-leading eighth game. He became the third pitcher in Rockies history to hit a three-run double, joining Willie Blair in 1993 and Jorge De La Rosa (2010). The double came in the second and gave the Rockies a 3-0 lead. It was the first career extra-base hit for Senzatela, who had two RBIs in his first 21 career at-bats.

INF/OF Alexi Amarista was placed on the paternity list and will rejoin the Rockies on Friday at Chicago for the second game of a four-gamer series with the Cubs. His third child and third daughter, Amy, was born Tuesday. Amarista is hitting .338 (23-for-68) with six doubles, two homers and 14 RBIs in 30 games and is 5-for-13 with one home run and three RBIs as a pinch hitter.

RHP Chad Bettis (cancer) rejoined the Rockies and hopes to be able to pitch for them by the All-Star break. Manager Bud Black said he was hoping Bettis would be able to return "maybe sometime in July." Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November and underwent surgery then. He went to spring training, thinking he was healthy enough to prepare for the season, but learned in March that cancer had been detected and he would have to undergo chemotherapy. "The strength is there," said Bettis, who threw on flat ground from about 60-75 feet. "It's much more the stamina. Going through the chemo, I realize what it can do to your lungs. I've got to get that back. I found myself a little bit short of breath today at the very end of throwing. But then again, with cardio, I'd bike about 5 miles and that first day, I was winded, I was gassed down in Arizona. I waited a day, did it again and my body adjusted and felt a lot better. It's something I need to understand where that mark is, don't get crazy and push the envelope, but at the same time get to that point where I'm able to build that lung capacity back."

RHP Jon Gray (left foot stress fracture) threw a 35-pitch bullpen and then did fielding drills. He had thrown two bullpen sessions without a walking boot but faced hitters for the first time and did fielding drills for the first time since he suffered the foot injury in his third start of the season April 13. "I'm just trying to get my pitches back -- fastballs in, fastballs away and raise (the ball) when I want to and throw some breaking balls," Gray said. "That's really what I wanted to see today on the mound, but I did ramp it up to game speed. It was a little shaky at first, but the more and more I felt my delivery, the easier it got. It all came together pretty well." Gray said that fielding balls, throwing to the bases and covering first base was a good test and went well. "This is the first time I've moved laterally and side-to-side working on things, and not feeling pain at all is a good sign." When Gray is ready to begin a rehab assignment, he will have to build his arm strength to be able to throw 80-90 pitches, a process that is likely to take three rehab starts.

RHP Adam Ottavino (right shoulder inflammation) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, his first since going on the 10-day disabled list May 30, and is eligible to be reinstated Friday at Chicago. "I'm throwing a bullpen tomorrow," he said. "We'll see how that goes. I should be back in a couple days, if all goes well. I feel good, just a couple days (off) is all I needed." Manager Bud Black said, "He's doing great. Arm feels as good as it's felt since spring training, so he's in a really good spot."

OF Gerardo Parra is headed for the 10-day disabled list after straining his right quadriceps. The injury occurred on a steal attempt that ended the second. Parra pulled up as he neared the base and was tagged out. Manager Bud Black said, "We'll see how it sets up in the next couple days. These things are tough to read off the bat sometimes. We're hoping for the best on this one, that it's a mild strain and hopefully he'll be back in a couple weeks." Parra went 2-for-2 before leaving the game. In his past 14 games, Parra has gone 18-for-34 (.529) with six multi-hit games.