Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez, originally scheduled to start Thursday at Chicago, will instead start there Friday. Tyler Chatwood will move up one day and pitch Thursday. Marquez was hit with a comebacker on the right thumb in the fourth inning of his last start Friday at San Diego but stayed in the game and pitched five innings. Marquez threw a bullpen session Tuesday and was fine. Manager Bud Black said the thumb was "still a little sore" but the swelling had subsided and the medical staff plus pitching coach Steve Foster thought Marquez might benefit from an additional day of rest.

OF Raimel Tapia, who was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque Tuesday when infielder/outfielder Alexi Amarista was put on paternity leave, will have a longer stay with the Rockies. He was originally going to be with them Tuesday and Wednesday and go back to the minors when Amarista returns Thursday. But OF Gerardo Parra's right quadriceps strain put him on the 10-day disabled list and will extend Tapia's stay. Tapia, who is in his third stint with the Rockies this season and drove in a run with a ground out in a pinch-hitting appearance, is 0-for-13 with one walk and five strikeouts. At Albuquerque, Tapia is hitting .356 with 15 doubles, four triples, one homer, 23 RBIs and 29 runs scored in 34 games. Manager Bud Black said, "I know he hasn't got a hit yet, but this guy's going to hit. You don't do what this guy's done in Triple-A and not have it translate. That's my belief. So we'll get him starts, and I think he'll contribute to some Rockie wins."

OF/1B Jordan Patterson was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque Wednesday for what is likely to be a one-game stay with the Rockies, since INF/OF Alexi Amarista is expected to be reinstated from the paternity list Thursday. Patterson, who hit .444 (8-for-18) in 10 games with the Rockies last September, is hitting .216 with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 53 games at Albuquerque, raising his average from .188 at the end of April with three homers and 12 RBIs since. "I was hitting for power, but I wasn't putting together consistent at-bats," Patterson said. "What I take pride in personally is being a hitter first and letting the power kind of come with that. It was kind of like the exact opposite. I was jumpy and wasn't having the whip or freedom that I normally have." Patterson did not play Wednesday, and before the game, manager Bud Black said, "This could be a very short stay for Jordan, because we anticipate Amarista meeting us in Chicago. So this could be as short as they come."

3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, on a two-run double in the third and his second triple of the season in the sixth on Wednesday. This was Arenado's fifth three-hit game of the season; the last was Friday at San Diego. He tied his season-high with three RBIs. It was his fourth such game, the last coming Saturday at San Diego.

RHP Jon Gray (left foot stress fracture) will leave Thursday for High Class A Lancaster, where he will throw a second simulated game Friday and then begin a rehab assignment early next week. Gray, who was injured in his third start April 13, threw 35 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday at Coors Field followed by fielding drills. When he begins his rehab assignment, Gray will have to build up to 80-90 pitches before returning to the Rockies, a process that is likely to take three starts.

LHP Kyle Freeland did not allow a walk for the first time in 12 career starts on Wednesday. He allowed six hits and run in 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts in his team-leading ninth quality start. The Rockies are 9-3 in games started by Freeland, who is 7-3 and leads major league rookie starting pitchers with a 3.34 ERA.

RHP Adam Ottavino (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is likely to be reinstated Friday at Chicago when he is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list. Manager Bud Black said, "Adam felt fine, threw all his pitches, great life to them. We feel as though he's healthy. He feels great physically and mentally. There's a very good chance he could be activated when he's able to come off, which is Friday." In 23 appearances, Ottavino is 0-0 with a 2.57 ERA with 15 walks and 15 hits allowed in 21 innings and 24 strikeouts.

OF Gerardo Parra (strained right quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday. He pulled up while trying to steal second base in the third inning Tuesday night. Manager Bud Black said the Rockies medical staff said Parra was doing a little better than they expected Wednesday. Parra will accompany the Rockies on their seven-game trip to Chicago and Pittsburgh and will be able to hit in the indoor cage. After Tuesday's game, Black said Parra would "be back in a couple weeks." On Wednesday, Black said, "That still could be the case. Once you get into day four, five, six, we'll have a better idea (of the timetable)." In his past 13 games, Parra has gone 18-for-34 (.529) with six multi-hit games to raise his average from .254 to .318.