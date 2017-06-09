Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez (4-3, 4.53 ERA) will make his ninth start of the season, fifth on the road and second against the Cubs on Friday. He pitched a career-high eight shutout innings in his first start against Chicago, a 3-0 Rockies victory on May 10 at Coors Field. He worked six no-hit innings in that game before Kris Bryant doubled to lead off the seventh inning. He took the loss in his last appearance, allowing six runs on eight hits with a walk and a career-best nine strikeouts on June 2 at San Diego. Marquez also tried to field a ball with his pitching hand and paid for it with thumb soreness. "It's a little sore, but it's not too bad," he told reporters.

OF/1B Jordan Patterson was optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday after a one-game stay with the Rockies. He has yet to get into a game with the Rockies this year.

INF/OF Alexi Amarista was activated from the paternity list Thursday. His third child and third daughter was born Tuesday.

RHP Greg Holland picked up his 22nd save with a scoreless ninth on Thursday. He is a perfect 22-for-22 in save opportunities, a franchise record for consecutive saves to begin a season. He leads the majors.

CF Charlie Blackmon was 2-for-3 with an RBI double and has tied a career-high with six straight multi-hit games. He also did it in September 2013. It's tied for the longest streak of multi-hit games in the majors this season and third-longest in franchise history.

2B DJ LeMahieu hit a three-run homer in the second inning. It was his first homer with at least two runners on base since a three-run shot on June 25, 2016, against the Diamondbacks. He is batting .311 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 RBIs in 30 career games against the Cubs.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (6-7) earned a win in consecutive starts for the second time this season; the last was April 15-21. He has posted a 1.29 ERA in those starts and improved to 4-3 with a 2.53 ERA in seven road starts. Chatwood is 3-0 in three career appearances against the Cubs, including just two earned runs in two Wrigley Field games. He went 1-for-2 with a run scored and has scored three runs in his last two games.