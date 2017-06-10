Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez lasted just three innings on Friday in an 80-pitch, no-decision start against the Cubs that was pushed back a day to allow bruising on his right thumb to subside. The right-hander remained 4-3 and has a 4.44 ERA after his second straight shaky start. Marquez injured the thumb a week ago in San Diego when he tried to grab a comebacker in an 8-5 loss.

RHP Greg Holland posted his MLB-leading 23rd save in as many chances on Friday in a 5-3 win over Chicago, but he made it into a nail-biter. After striking out Kyle Schwarber to start the ninth, Holland walked Ian Happ, Kris Bryant and and Anthony Rizzo to load the bases. He escaped the jam by getting Ben Zobrist to pop out and striking out Jason Heyward. "I didn't have command early in the inning," Holland said. "I've had the bases loaded enough to know you can still wiggle out of it if you make a few pitches."

OF Charlie Blackmon hit his 14th homer of the season on Friday, a two-run shot in the fifth inning that snapped a tie and stood up as the game-winning hit. But Blackmon, among the National League leaders with a .336 average and 52 RBIs, saw his streak of six consecutive multi-hit games end. The slick center fielder also made just his second error of the season, leading to an unearned run for the Cubs.