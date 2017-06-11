Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Alexi Amarista finished 1-for-5 on Saturday against the Cubs in his first start since May 28. The versatile 28-year-old has started nine games at shortstop, two games at second base, one game in left field and one game in center field this season. He is hitting .329 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

OF Charlie Blackmon hit his 15th home run of the season and his second home run in as many days Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Blackmon increased his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .338 with 15 home runs and 53 RBIs in 63 games this season.

RHP Jeff Hoffman (4-0) picked up the victory Saturday afternoon after limiting the Cubs to one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Hoffman walked one and matched a career high with eight strikeouts. In his past three starts, all of which were on the road, he is 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA.

OF Carlos Gonzalez was held out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Cubs. The 31-year-old entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and was ruled out on the infield-fly rule. He is hitting only .226 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 58 games this season.

1B Mark Reynolds finished 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs on Saturday in a 9-1 win over the Chicago Cubs. The performance marked only the fourth time in Reynolds' career that he has notched four hits in a game. He has 53 RBIs this season, which matches his total from 2016.